Vicky Kaushal relives ‘good old acting school days’ with Shireen Mirza. Watch

Vicky Kaushal is reliving his “good old acting school days” with friend Shireen Mirza, who shared a throwback video from their time together. Shireen is an actor too and has appeared in the TV show Ye Hai Mohabbatein as Simran ‘Simmi’ Bhalla Khurana.

Shireen conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram in which a fan asked her to share a picture or video with Vicky. She went on to share a video of their skit on Instagram Stories.

Shireen captioned it, “Jab hum chote bachhe the (when we used to be kids),” and added laughing emojis. In another slide, she sort of apologised to Vicky for posting the video and wrote, “folding hands already for posting this ha ha ha,” with folded hands and laughing emojis.

Reacting to the video and sharing it on Instagram Stories, Vicky wrote, “Good old acting school days (2009).”

Vicky studied engineering but later joined Kishore Namit Kapoor's academy to learn acting. He started out by assisting filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on his 2012 film, Gangs of Wasseypur. After playing tiny roles in Anurag's films, Vicky finally made his debut in a leading role with the 2015 film, Masaan. The film was critically acclaimed and bagged several awards.

Talking about how he made it to Bollywood, Vicky had told Hindustan Times in an interview several years ago, “I was doing bit roles in theatre, and sometimes, I was only making the opening announcement. But I was enjoying myself. At the same time, I would go for multiple auditions. I would make it till the final round, and then something would not work out. This went on for months, before Zubaan (2015) and Masaan happened."

Vicky has delivered powerful performances in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Manmarziyaan and Sardar Udham. He will now be seen in Sam Bahadur and Govinda Naam Mera.

