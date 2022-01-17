Vicky Kaushal shares pic from film set in Indore, fans ask 'Did you steal this hoodie back from Katrina Kaif'

On Monday morning, Vicky Kaushal posted a couple of pictures of himself on Instagram from the sets of his upcoming film in Indore. Fans seemed to be more focussed on the hoodie Vicky was wearing as they noted that he had finally managed to get it back from wife Katrina Kaif, who had allegedly 'stolen' it a couple of years ago.

For the uninitiated, Vicky had posted a picture in the said shark print hoodie on his Instagram in January 2020. He was seen wearing it backwards with the shark print hood covering his face. In December that year, Katrina was clicked by paparazzi, apparently wearing the same hoodie, giving rise to speculation that she had 'stolen' it from Vicky. At that point, rumours of Vicky and Katrina's relationship were swirling but the two hadn't confirmed it.

Now, it seems the hoodie is back with Vicky. Fans were quick to point it out. One fan commented, "This hoodie, you took it back from her." Another asked, "Wife ne ye jacket wapas kardiya kya (Did your wife return this jacket to you)?" A fan quipped, "Sharing wardrobe since 2018."

Vicky and Katrina apparently began dating in 2018 but kept their relationship under wraps. In late 2021, reports of their wedding began to emerge but the two still kept mum. Eventually, the two got married in December 2021 at a heritage property in Rajasthan in the presence of family and a few friends from the industry.

As Vicky shoots for his upcoming film with Sara Ali Khan in Indore, Katrina had visited him for Lohri. The two had posted pictures of them celebrating the Lohri bonfire. Katrina returned to Mumbai on Monday morning and Vicky is expected to resume shoot this week.

The film in question is said to be the sequel to the 2019 Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi but there has been no official word on it so far.

