close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Vijay's 68th film titled 'The Greatest of All Time'

Vijay's 68th film titled 'The Greatest of All Time'

PTI |
Jan 01, 2024 10:23 AM IST

Vijay's 68th film titled 'The Greatest of All Time'

The upcoming Tamil movie is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainment.

HT Image
HT Image

Vijay shared the title announcement on his X page on New Year's Eve.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The tagline on the poster of "The Greatest of All Time" reads: "Light can devour the darkness but darkness cannot consume the light."

According to the first look, Vijay will star in a dual role.

Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer and Yogi Babu also round out the cast of the much-anticipated film.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out