2026 half-yearly round-up: Ranking the best K-dramas of the year you need to binge-watch

The first half of 2026 has been a strong one for K-dramas. From edge-of-your-seat thrillers and heartfelt romances to action-packed dramas and quietly moving slice-of-life stories, the year has delivered something for every viewer. As we hit the halfway mark, here's Hindustan Times' ranking five of the best K-dramas of 2026 so far. Special Mention: This goes to two standout shows that blend unique premises with deep emotional resonance: The Legend of Kitchen Soldier and Still Shining.

5. Pro Bono

The best K-dramas of the first half of 2026: Every standout Korean drama, ranked.

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Kang Da Wit (Jung Kyung Ho), a celebrated judge whose dream of reaching the Supreme Court comes crashing down after a bribery scandal ruins his career. Left with nowhere to go, he reluctantly joins the pro bono division of a law firm led by influential lobbyist Oh Jung In (Lee Yoo Young). For a man obsessed with prestige, defending people who can't afford legal help feels like rock bottom. But that's exactly where everything begins to change. As Da Wit takes on one case after another, he starts to realise that justice isn't measured by power or position, but by the people whose voices are rarely heard.

Joining him are the compassionate Park Gi Ppeum (So Joo Yeon) and a lovable team comprising Jang Yeong Sil (Yoon Na Moo), Yoo Nan Hee (Seo Hye Won) and Hwang Jun Woo (Kang Hyung Seok). Together, they handle cases inspired by real social issues of South Korea, including violence against women, the exploitation of migrant workers, discrimination faced by biracial children and the dark reality of sasaeng culture surrounding a K-pop idol. More than the courtroom battles, it's Da Wit's gradual transformation that makes Pro Bono worth watching. The legal victories matter, but the emotional ones leave the bigger impact.

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4. My Royal Nemesis

{{^usCountry}} Few K-drama rom-coms this year have felt as inventive as My Royal Nemesis. What begins as a historical fantasy quickly transforms into a delightful fish-out-of-water romance with plenty of heart. Kang Dan Shim (Lim Ji Yeon), a clever royal concubine from the Joseon era, is sentenced to death by poison by King Anjong (Jang Seung Jo). But instead of dying, she wakes up in present-day Seoul in the body of struggling actress Shin Seo Ri (Lim Ji Yeon), who is ironically filming a historical drama. Suddenly trapped in a world she doesn't understand and shocked to learn history remembers her as a villain, Dan Shim relies on the same wit, resilience and fearless attitude that once helped her navigate the royal court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Few K-drama rom-coms this year have felt as inventive as My Royal Nemesis. What begins as a historical fantasy quickly transforms into a delightful fish-out-of-water romance with plenty of heart. Kang Dan Shim (Lim Ji Yeon), a clever royal concubine from the Joseon era, is sentenced to death by poison by King Anjong (Jang Seung Jo). But instead of dying, she wakes up in present-day Seoul in the body of struggling actress Shin Seo Ri (Lim Ji Yeon), who is ironically filming a historical drama. Suddenly trapped in a world she doesn't understand and shocked to learn history remembers her as a villain, Dan Shim relies on the same wit, resilience and fearless attitude that once helped her navigate the royal court. {{/usCountry}}

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Her new life takes another unexpected turn when she meets Cha Se Gye (Heo Nam Jun), the cold and intimidating chaebol heir known as the monster of capitalism. Their fiery clashes slowly turn into an unlikely romance, but fate has more surprises in store. The arrival of Choi Mun Do (Jang Seung Jo), Se Gye's ambitious cousin who has the same face as the king who once ordered Dan Shim's execution, ties the past and present together in unexpected ways. Living up to its Korean title, "멋진 신세계" (Brave New World), the series blends romance, fantasy and reincarnation into a story that feels fresh, funny and unexpectedly moving.

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3. Teach You a Lesson

School bullying has never been a subject K-dramas have shied away from. Over the years, the storytellers have explored its emotional and psychological impact across genres. Teach You a Lesson pushes that conversation even further by imagining a system where schools have completely lost control. As teachers struggle to discipline students, bullying runs unchecked and powerful parents ensure their children never face consequences, the government steps in with the Educational Rights Protection Bureau (ERPB), a special task force created by Education Minister Choi Gang Seok (Lee Sung Min).

At the heart of the team is Na Hwa-jin (Kim Mu Yeol), a former Special Forces captain who believes justice sometimes demands unconventional methods. Joined by fearless investigator Im Han Rim (Jin Ki Joo) and sharp strategist Bong Geun Dae (Pyo Ji Hoon), he takes on cases that expose not just violent students, but the adults and institutions that allow them to thrive. While the webtoon adaptation of the controversial webtoon sparked plenty of debate, the drama never loses sight of what matters most. Beneath the hard-hitting action is a powerful story about students and teachers trapped in a system that repeatedly fails those it is meant to protect.

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2. We Are All Trying Here

Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan) has spent two decades chasing a dream that never quite came true. While the rest of his college film club, "The Eight," went on to become successful filmmakers, producers and executives, Dong Man is still trying to make his directorial debut, surviving by teaching aspiring filmmakers and holding on to the hope that his time will come. As years of disappointment pile up, the distance between him and his old friends, including director Park Gyeong Se (Oh Jung Se) and film company CEO Ko Hye Jin (Kang Mal Geum), only grows wider.

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A turning point arrives when he meets producer Byeon Eun A (Go Youn Jung), whose blunt exterior hides wounds of her own. Their relationship isn't built on grand romance but on a quiet understanding of each other's pain. Back home, Dong Man must also confront his fractured relationship with his older brother, Hwang Jin Man (Park Hae Joon), who is struggling with his own mental health. Staying true to its Korean title, "모두가 자신의 무가치함과 싸우고 있다" (We are All Fighting Our Own Worthlessness), the series delivers a moving and deeply human story about failure, resilience and the search for meaning, reminding us that everyone is fighting battles we cannot see.

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1. The Scarecrow

If you've seen Bong Joon Ho's Memories of Murder starring Song Kang Ho, chances are that unforgettable final shot still lingers in your mind. Inspired by South Korea's infamous Hwaseong serial murders, the film ended without revealing the killer because the case remained unsolved at the time. The Scarecrow, on the other hand, revisits the same tragedy, but instead of retelling the investigation, it explores what happened after the truth finally came to light.

Set between 1988 and 2019 and told through a gripping non-linear narrative, the drama follows Kang Tae Joo (Park Hae Soo), a once-renowned homicide detective who returns to his hometown as a criminal profiler after his career falls apart. When fresh evidence and a prisoner's confession reopen the decades-old case that has haunted him for years, he is forced to team up with his former school rival, prosecutor Cha Si Young (Lee Hee Joon), whose hunger for success often clashes with the pursuit of justice. As the investigation unfolds, long-buried secrets begin to surface, exposing corruption, wrongful convictions and the devastating cost of a broken system. Journalist Seo Ji Won (Kwak Sun Young) becomes a key ally in uncovering the truth, while Lee Ki Hwan (Jung Moon Sung), Lee Ki Beom (Song Geon Hee) and Kang Sun Young (Seo Ji Hye) bring emotional depth to a story shaped by loss, guilt and survival.

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Where Memories of Murder captured the helplessness of an unsolved mystery, The Scarecrow gives equal weight to victims, survivours and those whose lives were destroyed by false accusations