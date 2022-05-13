Aashram season 3 trailer: Bobby Deol is back as the Baba with a God complex, Esha Gupta is out to seduce him. Watch

The trailer of the third season of the popular web series Aashram was released on Friday. The Prakash Jha show stars Bobby Deol in the lead as a self-procliamed godman, who is a charlatan and tries to hide his illicit activities in the garb of a popular cult. The series has seen two successful seasons and is now set to return for the third on the streaming platform MX Player. Also read: Prakash Jha says he is ‘disgusted’ with Bollywood actors: 'They don't know what acting is about'

The trailer opens with Parminder (Aaditi Pohankar) vowing to kill the Baba and shooting at him before realising it was a dream. We then see a more assertive Baba Nirala (Bobby) stating that his word is the law and now he is completely free of fear. There are references to a ‘menu card’ for the cabinet of ministers with seats going for ₹35 crore. We then get the first look at Esha Gupta, who is joining the cast this season. In a brief glimpse, she is seen dancing for the Baba as one of his disciples. However, there are hints that there may be more to her story.

Drunk on power, Nirala proclaims himself God as he hopes to spread his empire overseas. However, we see that his man Friday Bhopa (Chandan Roy Sanyal) is skeptical about the idea. We then see Baba and his aashram face political opposition to his expansion. Things come to a head as Darshan Kumaar’s cop returns as he discovers Parminder’s plot to kill the self-proclaimed godman.

Fans commented that their long wait had finally paid off. One fan commented on the trailer, “Finally after a long wait we get to see ashram season 3.” Many praised Bobby Deol’s performance as the lead character. “This series just clearly shows that Bobby is never a bad actor all he just needed a good script,” read one comment. There were many who appreciated Esha’s introduction to the show as well. One fan commented, “Esha gupta is the biggest addition in Aashram series.”

Talking about the series, director Prakash Jha said, “Making movies is my passion, and I have had good fortune to work with equally passionate actors and technicians who have shown faith in the stories I have wanted to share on the screen! With Aashram, we have lived the same passion, emotion and thrill. I can’t wait to see the audience’s reaction to the third season of Aashram.”

The lead actor Bobby Deol added, “I am thrilled to work with Prakash Jha and MX Player once again. Prakashji’s narrative of Aashram got me to sign it and this will always be a cherished project. The character keeps evolving in each season and it's shades in Season 3 are one that's going to keep viewers at the edge of their seats. Aashram is a powerful and captivating series which has given me the experience of a lifetime."

Directed by Prakash Jha, the series also stars Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, and Tridha Choudhury. The shooting for the third season was a difficult experience for the Aashram team as the sets of the show were vandalised in Bhopal. Ink was also thrown at Prakash Jha by Bajrang Dal activists, who accused the show of “defaming Hindus”. The third season begins streaming on MX Player from June 3.

