The Night Manager part 2 trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur is set to take down Anil Kapoor in epic finale

The trailer of the much-awaited finale of The Night Manager is here. Part one was released on February 17 on Disney Plus Hotstar, and followed the extraordinary journey of an ordinary hotel employee who finds himself embroiled in the dangerous world of an arms dealer, and plans to take him down. The trailer gives a glimpse of the events that will follow from where the first part ended. It stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, along with a cast that includes Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, and Saswata Chatterjee. (Also read: Tom Hiddleston video calls Aditya Roy Kapur after watching The Night Manager, Katrina Kaif goes 'wow')

The Night Manager part 2 trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Tillotama Shome in stills from the trailer.

Part 1 ended with a cliffhanger as Aditya Roy Kapur's Shantanu/Shaan Sengupta manages to affirm his position inside the inner circle of wanted arms dealer Shelly Rungta (Anil Kapoor). Sharing the trailer on his Twitter, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Shelly ki Lanka jalane ke liye, Shaan hai taiyaar. The most awaited season finale is here (Shaan is ready to light fire to Shelly's Lanka). #HotstarSpecials #TheNightManager Part 2 streaming 30th June only on @disneyplusHS"

The high-octane trailer shows how Shaan is passing information to Intelligence Officer Lipika Saikia Rao (Tillotama Shome). "Tumhe bas Shelly ka bharosa jeetna he (You only have to win Shelly's trust)" she says to him. After Shaan gets his way into the internal matters of Shelly's business, he says, "Zindagi mein pehli baar aisa lag raha he ki main waha hu jaha mujhe hona chahiye... (For the first time in my life I feel I am exactly where I am meant to be)" As Shaan also gets intimate with Shelly's wife Kaveri (Sobhita Dhulipala), much to the suspicion of Shelly's close confidante BJ (Saswata Chatterjee). The trailer also gives a tease that Shelly has grown suspicious about the recent incidents and will not stop without finding out who is behind the information leak.

The Night Manager is the Indian adaptation of the British series, which was based on a book by John le Carre. The British miniseries featured Tom Hiddleston in the title role, alongside an ensemble cast of Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander and Elizabeth Debicki. It was released in the UK on February 21, 2016.

Part 1 of The Night Manager was well received by the critics. The Hindustan Times review called it a 'thrilling drama' and said, "Moving from Bangladesh to India to Sri Lanka, the show's production values are notable. The screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan eases up in the last two episodes when Shaan is conveniently placed into Shelly's company."

Part 2 of The Night Manager releases on Disney plus Hotstar on June 30.

