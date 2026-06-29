After announcing divorce from Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola says: ‘I want to enjoy my freedom’

At the premiere of Lock Upp season 2 on Netflix, Akanksha Chamola dropped a bombshell and shared that she and her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna, are headed for a divorce. In the second episode, she opened up about her relationship and how she plans to move on. (Also read: Gaurav Khanna-Akanksha Chamola divorce: When actor broke down, defended wife's decision to not have kids)

What Akanksha said

Akanksha Chamola is currently in Lock Upp Season 2.

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Speaking with Shreya Kalra, Akanksha was seen talking about her status. When Shreya asked if she is looking to fall in love, she said not at the moment. She went on to add, “I don't want to fall in love so soon I want to take my time. I got married really young, at 24. Maine literally utna kuch explore or enjoy kiya nahi he (I have not explored and enjoyed life so much) and now after 10 years of being in a good relation I have my free time to explore so I don't want to get into anything else.”

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Earlier during the premiere, Akanksha said, "Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year and it's not been public."

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{{^usCountry}} She went on to add, “Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She went on to add, “Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Gaurav has not commented on this matter yet. He is currently participating in Khatron ke Khiladi 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gaurav has not commented on this matter yet. He is currently participating in Khatron ke Khiladi 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It was revealed that both Akanksha and Harshad Chopra will be safe in the reality show for the first week as they used one of their lifelines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was revealed that both Akanksha and Harshad Chopra will be safe in the reality show for the first week as they used one of their lifelines. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Akanksha Chamola has featured in popular television shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Crime Patrol. She and Gaurav Khanna got married in 2016 after dating for some time, reportedly meeting and falling in love during an audition. Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akanksha Chamola has featured in popular television shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Crime Patrol. She and Gaurav Khanna got married in 2016 after dating for some time, reportedly meeting and falling in love during an audition. Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur. {{/usCountry}}

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Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 has kicked off with contestants including Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary, Harshad Chopda, Yogesh Rawat, Riyaz Ali, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shreya Karla, Akanksha Chamola, Sreshta Iyer and Sufi Motiwala. It is available to watch on Netflix, where new episodes can be streamed from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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