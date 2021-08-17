Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After Neha Bhasin said Divya Agarwal looked bloated, Varun Sood's sister says singer bodyshamed actor for her periods

On Bigg Boss OTT, Neha Bhasin had said that Divya Agarwal 'looked bloated' but she explained that she did not mean to offend her. Divya's boyfriend Varun Sood's sister Vedika Sood, however, is angry with Neha.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Neha Bhasin had said that Divya Agarwal looked bloated and Varun Sood's sister Vedika now slams Neha for bodyshaming Divya.

Hours after Neha Bhasin commented on Divya Agarwal after she talked about her periods, Varun Sood’s sister Vedika Sood has responded in a stern manner. Vedika took to Twitter and slammed Neha for body-shaming Divya over her periods. Neha and Divya are co-contestants on the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss OTT and Varun and Divya have been dating each other for some time now.

During the panchayat task on Bigg Boss OTT, Neha Bhasin said that Divya was looking bloated. Divya did not like her comment and angrily responded saying that she is making jokes about a woman on her period. Neha was quick to explain that she did not want to offend her, and added that she was also on her periods.

Nonetheless, Vedika got angry with Neha Bhasin and tweeted, "Can't believe #NehaBhasin actually bodyshamed @Divyakitweet because of her periods. Why can't the house guests see this & why do they have to gang up on #DivyaAgarwal? #BiggBossOTT...B**** of the highest order this Neha is."

A screengrab of Vedika Sood's tweet.

Many fans of Divya Agarwal agreed with Vedika. "Why Karan Johar can't see this! Is he watching another bigboss episode? @Divyakitweet we are with you stay strong," wrote one. A user tweeted, "Pratik bodyshamed no-one saw, Neha bodyshamed no-one is seeing ..Why She is a human being too. Why so much cruelty on her? She doesn't deserve even a bit of this! #WeStandByDivya."

Also read: Neha Bhasin grabs Prateek Sehajpal by his collar on Bigg Boss OTT

Earlier over the weekend, show host Karan Johar had also scolded Divya Agarwal. He called her "a home-wrecker" and also slammed her for saying that she does not need the show. On Tuesday, Divya was seen saying that she will continue to speak her mind. She won't allow Karan Johar or even Salman Khan to influence her views, she added.

