Akanksha Chamola makes shocking confession about Gaurav Khanna's surprise visit on Lock Upp: ‘Mera kutta hi aa jata’

Actor Akanksha Chamola's stint on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has put her personal life under the spotlight, especially after she revealed that she and actor Gaurav Khanna are headed for a divorce. Now, Akanksha has made a surprising confession, saying she wasn't entirely happy with Gaurav's surprise visit to the show. She admitted she would have rather met a member of her family, or even her dog, than him.

Akanksha disappointed with Gaurav Khanna's visit

During Lock Upp Season 2 premiere, Akanksha Chamola revealed that she is getting divorced from Gaurav Khanna.

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In a recent episode, she expressed her disappointment over estranged husband Gaurav's surprise visit, and called him a 'stranger'. She confessed while talking to Shreya Kalra and Shilpa Shinde.

The conversation began after Dheeraj Dhoopar's wife, Vinny Arora, appeared on the reality show, leading to an emotional reunion between the couple. After Vinny’s entry, Akanksha, Shilpa and Shreya got talking. During the chat, Shreya opened up about missing her boyfriend and admitted she was desperately hoping to see him.

Shreya told Akanksha, "Tumhara bhi aa gaya, iska bhi aa gaya. Mereko bhi mera boyfriend chahiye thodi der ke liye (You got to meet your partner, she got to meet hers... I wish my boyfriend would come too, even if it's only for a little while).”

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{{^usCountry}} Responding to this, Akanksha joked, “Mere to ex tha. Has to raha hai Varun (Laila), bol raha hai 'Tera family kaha aaya. Tera to stranger aaya’ (He was my ex. Varun (Varun Yadav aka Laila) was laughing and saying, 'That wasn't your family who came. A stranger came to meet you’).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to this, Akanksha joked, “Mere to ex tha. Has to raha hai Varun (Laila), bol raha hai 'Tera family kaha aaya. Tera to stranger aaya’ (He was my ex. Varun (Varun Yadav aka Laila) was laughing and saying, 'That wasn't your family who came. A stranger came to meet you’).” {{/usCountry}}

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Her candid remark left Shreya, Shilpa, and even Akanksha herself in splits. Akanksha further said, "Usse (Gaurav) jyada mujhe family mein se koi aata to better tha (It would have been better if someone from my family came to meet me, instead of him)."

Following this, Shreya asked why she felt that way. To this, Akanksha replied, "I wanted my comfort na. Basically more for me than for him," referring to Gaurav's appearance on the show.

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"I would have preferred agar meri mummy ya papa koi aate, ya mera kutta hi aa jata ("I would have preferred it if my mother or father had come, or even my dog),” Akanksha added. This made Shreya and Shilpa laugh.

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About Akanksha and Lock Upp

Akanksha and Gaurav Khanna got married in 2016 after reportedly meeting and falling in love during an audition. They tied the knot on 24 November 2016 in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav's hometown, Kanpur.

At the premiere of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Akanksha revealed that she and Gaurav are heading for a divorce and have been living separately for almost a year. Later in the show, when Gaurav entered to support her, he clarified that they are still legally husband and wife and are yet to file for divorce. Earlier, Akanksha had spoken about her sexuality as well as her divorce.

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, the reality show places celebrities inside a jail-themed house, where they must survive by completing tasks while dealing with allegations made against them. The recent episode introduced a Bigg Boss-style twist, with contestants being forced to cook their own meals after losing a task and even needing permission to use the washroom. The show will continue for three more weeks, with new episodes streaming on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.