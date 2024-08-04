Allegations made against Digangana Suryavanshi by Show Stopper makers false: police

Digangana Suryavanshi’s team has released a statement that the Mumbai police have closed the case filed against her by director-producer Manish Harishankar. Her team shared an RTI report as proof that the police did not find anything against Digangana. (Also Read: Web series Showstopper’s stylist Krishan Parmar cries foul against non-payment of dues; producer-director defends) The case again Digangana Suryavanshi has been closed by the Mumbai police, says her team.

Digangana Suryavanshi case update

Her team released a statement that read, “On Digangana’s behalf, we would like to officially state that the allegations made on Digangana Suryavanshi by Manish Harishankar in his complaint to the Mumbai police have been proven false. The matter is shut by the police. The RTI report is given to the media publications in faith which is self-explanatory.”

The statement also thanked the police for the verdict, “We didn’t want to give out any statement during the police investigation; we wanted to patiently wait for the official verdict by the police. Which now clearly states that Digangana was not wrong at all. We would like to thank the Mumbai police for their fair investigation and bringing out the truth. Thank you to all the well-wishers for always believing in her. Digangana is known for her clean reputation, and continues to keep it intact.”

Manish Harishankar’s case on Digangana

In June this year, MH Films, Manish’s production house filed a police complaint against Digangana under IPC Section 420 and Section 406 alleging cheating and criminal breach of trust. The complaint claimed that the actor falsely claimed to secure actor Akshay Kumar and his company as presenters for the series, Show Stopper.

The complaint reads, “She said she has personal relationships with stars such as Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, and she would be in a position to rope in such a popular actor as a presenter”. The complaint claims that she took money on the pretext of getting Akshay on board.

Advocate Falguni Brahmbhatt, representing the production house also claimed that Digangana “allegedly attempted to extort a significant amount of money in cash, threatening serious consequences for Harishankar if her demands were not met”.

Digangana Suryavanshi sends defamation notice

Following Manish’s complaint, Digangana sent a defamation notice to Manish Harishankar and filed a police complaint against him under IPC section 420, 406, 509, 499, 500, 503, 506, 63, 199, 211.

Talking about the claims, Digangana said, "Manish’s narrative is his twisted imagination, it’s all untrue. A cheap publicity stunt of simply dragging names, clearly he’s trying to find a bakra so he can bail out from not being able to sell the show even after more than two years. I don’t want to waste any more time explaining further, I’ve already wasted too much time trying to help him".

Her lawyer, Rajendra Mishra, claims that Digangana had gotten “Akshay Kumar’s approval to come on board as a presenter for showstopper under a business deal which Manish could not honour after committing”.

Controversy surrounding Show Stopper

Show Stopper, which also stars Zeenat Aman, Zarina Wahab, Shweta Tiwari and Sourabh Raaj Jain ran into controversy this year. A source told Hindustan Times earlier that “Only a percentage of their amount was paid by the producer. Besides the actors, many people from the crew have complained about this.”

MH Films had also issued a defamation notice to actor Rakesh Bedi and Digangana's fashion designer Krishan Parmar. The series, shot across Bhopal, Indore and Mumbai, is based on the subject of bra fittings and how almost 80 percent of women in the world end up wearing the wrong sized bra for the entire duration of their life, which leads to serious health concerns.