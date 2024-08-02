Akshay Kumar to those feeling bad for his recent films' BO performance: ‘Abe mara nahi hu main’

The actor spoke about the business of his recent films at the trailer launch of his next release, Khel Khel Mein, in Mumbai on Friday.

Akshay reacts

Talking about the failures, Akshay said, I don't think too much. I'm telling you, four-five films of mine have not worked. I get so many messages -- ‘sorry yaar, fikar mat kar'. Abbey mara nahi hoon main (I am not dead)!”

“It feels like people are sending obituary messages, how people send condolences through messages. One journalist even wrote, ‘don't worry, you'll be back’, I called him up and asked why he was writing this? What does ‘back’ mean? Where have I gone? I am here and I'll keep working,” he added.

Here, Akshay asserted that he is focusing on working on new projects, and bouncing back.

“Main hamesha kaam karte rahunga, chahe log kuch bhi bole (I will continue working, no matter what people say). In the morning, I wake up, exercise, leave for work and return home. Jo bhi kamata hoon apne dum pe kamata hoon (I work hard to earn money). Kisi ka kuch khaunga nahi main kabhi (I will never ask anyone for help). I'll keep on working till they shoot me down,” he added.

The dry spell

When it comes to Akshay’s recent projects, his last few theatrical releases turned out to be big duds at the box office. The projects which failed to create a mark include Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Selfiee, and Mission Raniganj. His mega ambitious Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which was made on a high budget, was also a big flop.

Looking forward

Now, he is looking forward to the release of Khel Khel Mein, which also features Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal.

It is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D. Shah, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai. The film is slated to release on August 15.