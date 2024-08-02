Akshay Kumar to those feeling bad for his recent films' BO performance: ‘Abe mara nahi hu main’
Akshay Kumar’s last few films such as Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Selfiee and Sarfira, failed to create an impact at the box office.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is going through a bad spell in his career, with his recent films such as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Sarfira failing at the box office. Now, the actor has reacted to it, saying he is bogged down by it, even people are sending mournful messages to him. Also read: Akshay Kumar takes a dig at trolls criticising him for doing 4 films a year: ‘Tere ghar mein aaun?’
The actor spoke about the business of his recent films at the trailer launch of his next release, Khel Khel Mein, in Mumbai on Friday.
Akshay reacts
Talking about the failures, Akshay said, I don't think too much. I'm telling you, four-five films of mine have not worked. I get so many messages -- ‘sorry yaar, fikar mat kar'. Abbey mara nahi hoon main (I am not dead)!”
“It feels like people are sending obituary messages, how people send condolences through messages. One journalist even wrote, ‘don't worry, you'll be back’, I called him up and asked why he was writing this? What does ‘back’ mean? Where have I gone? I am here and I'll keep working,” he added.
Here, Akshay asserted that he is focusing on working on new projects, and bouncing back.
“Main hamesha kaam karte rahunga, chahe log kuch bhi bole (I will continue working, no matter what people say). In the morning, I wake up, exercise, leave for work and return home. Jo bhi kamata hoon apne dum pe kamata hoon (I work hard to earn money). Kisi ka kuch khaunga nahi main kabhi (I will never ask anyone for help). I'll keep on working till they shoot me down,” he added.
The dry spell
When it comes to Akshay’s recent projects, his last few theatrical releases turned out to be big duds at the box office. The projects which failed to create a mark include Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Selfiee, and Mission Raniganj. His mega ambitious Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which was made on a high budget, was also a big flop.
Looking forward
Now, he is looking forward to the release of Khel Khel Mein, which also features Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal.
It is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D. Shah, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai. The film is slated to release on August 15.
