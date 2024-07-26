Akshay Kumar takes a dig at trolls criticising him for doing 4 films a year: ‘Tere ghar mein aaun?’

Akshay Kumar was in conversation with Mama Earth founder and entrepreneur Ghazal Alagh, as part of the promotional rounds for his film Sarfira. During the conversation, the actor opened up about his career and also asked Ghazal how she responds when people comment why she is working so much. Akshay then said that he himself gets comments like those, as many ask him why he keeps doing four films a year, and should rather concentrate on one film. (Also read: Akshay Kumar reveals 'a few producers haven't cleared his dues': 'Main usse baat hi nahin karta') Akshay Kumar talked about getting criticized for doing four films a year. (AFP)(AFP)

What Akshay said

During the talk, Akshay said: “Mujhe kehte hain ye chaar film kyu karta hai saal mein… isko ek film karni chahiye… chalo main ek picture kar leta hu baaki din kya karunga? Tere ghar mein aaun (They say to me, why does he do four films a year… he should do just one film… okay, so I do one film, but what will I do for the rest of the days? Should I come to your house)?”

'Let people work'

He went on to add, “Many people who tell the other people ki ye bahoot kaam karte hein. Beta, yaad rakhna lucky are those people who get work. Yahan kaam nahi milta… roz koi na koi bolta hai berozgaari chal rahi hai ye chal raha hai wo chal raha hai… jisko kaam mil raha hai usko toh karne do (Remember, lucky are those people who get work. Here, every day someone says there is unemployment, this is happening, that is happening… if someone is getting work, let them do it).”

Akshay's new film Sarfira is set against the backdrop of India's booming startup culture and aviation industry. It is the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, which featured Suriya, and is inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan Founder Captain GR Gopinath.

Akshay will be next seen in Khel Khel Mein, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor and Ammy Virk. It will be released in August 15.

He also has Singham Again up for release this Diwali. The big-budgeted Rohit Shetty-directorial also features Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, among others, along with the trio of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay. He will also be seen in Sky Force, alongside Suniel Shetty, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan, among others, this year.