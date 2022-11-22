Akshay Kumar to headline Khel Khel Mein co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk

After a heartbreak no to Hera Pheri 3, actor Akshay Kumar has already moved on to other projects. We have exclusively learnt that the 55-year-old is set to headline a comedy film and has already signed one. Titled Khel Khel Mein, the much-awaited flick will be helmed by filmmaker Mudassar Aziz.

The actor, who was last seen in Raksha Bandhan, was earlier rumoured to be part of the project but nothing got official until now. However, sources close to the development tell us that the project is very much on track and in fact, the rest of the cast has also been finalised.

“The film will see Akshay reuniting with his Bell Bottom (2021) co-star Vaani Kapoor, and also his Naam Shabana (2017) and Mission Mangal (2019) co-star Taapsee Pannu. In addition to this, the film will also star popular Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk in a prominent role. Some more actors would be coming on board, but details are yet to be finalised,” the source elaborates.

With Khel Khel Mein, Kumar will be coming back to his comedy roots and his fans couldn’t have asked for more. The film is expected to go on floors next year and we can’t wait for more details and first look to get revealed soon.