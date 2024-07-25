Akshay Kumar reveals 'a few producers haven't cleared his dues': 'Main usse baat hi nahin karta'

'I just don't talk to the person who cheats me'

The actor said, without taking any names, "This is the something we have in common. Main uske baad main usse baat hi nahin karta, chup ho jaata hoon apna side mein nikal jaata hoon... ek do producers ki payment nahin aati hain and that is cheating only... (I just don't talk to that person, who cheats me. I go quiet.. it has happened to me. A few producers haven't cleared my dues)."

Latest film

Akshay's new film Sarfira is set against the backdrop of India's booming startup culture and aviation industry. It is the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, which featyred Suriya, and is inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan Founder Captain GR Gopinath. The 2020 original won five National Film Awards, including Best Feature Film and Best Actor.

Upcoming work

He is gearing up for the release of Singham Again. The big budgeted Rohit Shetty directorial brings back the Singham franchise with a much bigger star cast in November this year. Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, among others, along with the trio of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay will be seen in the action film.

Akshay will also be seen in Sky Force, alongside Suniel Shetty, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan, among others, this year. His film Khel Khel Mein, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor and Ammy Virk will be released in August.