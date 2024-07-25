 Akshay Kumar reveals 'a few producers haven't cleared his dues': 'Main usse baat hi nahin karta' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Akshay Kumar reveals 'a few producers haven't cleared his dues': 'Main usse baat hi nahin karta'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sanya
Jul 25, 2024 09:17 AM IST

Akshay Kumar recalls being financially ‘cheated’ on in his career and opened up about how his payment would not come and how he dealt with it.

Akshay Kumar's latest film, Sarfira, was released on July 12 and also features Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal. The actor has been busy with the film's promotions. During a chat on Sarfiri Baatein ft. Ghazal Alagh, Akshay asked the entrepreneur, "Has anybody in your business cheated you?" Akshay then went on to narrate how he too was 'cheated' on after Ghazal said 'cheating is not acceptable'. Also read: Akshay Kumar says he is more ‘mindful’ of the films he chooses now as audience has become selective after Covid-19 pandemic

Actor Akshay Kumar at the Brahma Temple in Pushkar in May. (File Photo/PTI)
Actor Akshay Kumar at the Brahma Temple in Pushkar in May. (File Photo/PTI)

'I just don't talk to the person who cheats me'

The actor said, without taking any names, "This is the something we have in common. Main uske baad main usse baat hi nahin karta, chup ho jaata hoon apna side mein nikal jaata hoon... ek do producers ki payment nahin aati hain and that is cheating only... (I just don't talk to that person, who cheats me. I go quiet.. it has happened to me. A few producers haven't cleared my dues)."

Latest film

Akshay's new film Sarfira is set against the backdrop of India's booming startup culture and aviation industry. It is the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, which featyred Suriya, and is inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan Founder Captain GR Gopinath. The 2020 original won five National Film Awards, including Best Feature Film and Best Actor.

Upcoming work

He is gearing up for the release of Singham Again. The big budgeted Rohit Shetty directorial brings back the Singham franchise with a much bigger star cast in November this year. Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, among others, along with the trio of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay will be seen in the action film.

Akshay will also be seen in Sky Force, alongside Suniel Shetty, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan, among others, this year. His film Khel Khel Mein, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor and Ammy Virk will be released in August.

