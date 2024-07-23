Akshay Kumar says he is more ‘mindful’ of the films he chooses now as audience has become selective after the pandemic

Akshay Kumar is one of the most prolific actors in the industry right now, having no less than 4 releases in a year. The actor, who is yet to see box office success this year, talked to Forbes India, and shared that he has definitely become ‘more mindful’ of the roles he chooses to do because audience has evolved a lot since the pandemic. (Also read: Radhika Madan addresses 27-year age gap with Sarfira co-star Akshay Kumar, talks about their 'intense chemistry') Akshay Kumar was last seen in Sarfira.

What Akshay said

During the interview, when Akshay was asked about whether there has been any change in how he selects his films, the actor replied: “The pandemic has undoubtedly changed the dynamics of the film industry. With audiences being more selective about their cinema outings, it has become crucial to choose projects that offer something completely entertaining and unique. I’ve become more mindful of the content, ensuring that it resonates with the current times and provides an experience that justifies a trip to the theatre. It’s about finding stories that not only entertain but also connect deeply with the audience.”

‘I sleep, eat and work at a particular time’

The actor also shared how he keeps himself motivated even after decades of work in the industry. “My biggest strength has been my discipline and work ethic. I literally work on a time-table… I sleep, eat and work at a particular time, and shoot for a specific number of hours. I have followed this for years. Staying fit—both mentally and physically—has also played a crucial role in my longevity in the industry. The motivation comes from a genuine love for what I do and to continue making films on which so many livelihoods depend. Also, the support and love from my fans fuel my passion and commitment in this journey,” he added.

Akshay was last seen in Sarfira, which was the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, featuring Suriya. It is inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan Founder Captain GR Gopinath. He also had Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, which released in April.

Akshay will be seen next in the comedy film Khel Khel Mein, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal. It releases in theatres on August 15.