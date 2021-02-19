IND USA
Amit Bhadhana recently became one of the few YouTubers to get 20 million plus subscribers on his channel.
Amit Bhadhana: Mummy aaj bhi bol deti hai, chal jaa doodh la

Comedian and social media personality Amit Bhadhana was one of the first to recently hit the 20 million subscriber mark on YouTube.
By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:45 PM IST

With an Insta bio that says ‘I will find you and make you laugh’, comedian and social media personality Amit Bhadana sure lives up to it! The 26-year-old Delhi University (DU) graduate, who recently crossed the 20 million mark on his YouTube channel, says, “Main India ka pehla YouTuber bana with 20 million subscribers, aur woh alag hi feeling thi... dil ko alag hi sukoon mila.”

His fan following comprises a lot of youngsters, and he credits his days at Satyawati College, DU for this. “Main ek natkhat sa bachha hua karta tha aur mere dost college mein kehte the ‘Tu bahut funny hai’... Toh fun fun mein, maine ek purani film uthake uspe west UP ki language mein dubbing kardi. Woh video banake upload kiya Facebook par... logon ko bahut pasand aaya,” he says.

Born in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, and brought up in Delhi, Bhadana never had a specific career in mind. “Mujhe bachpan main lagta tha main cricketer ya dancer banoonga. Ek middle class family ke ladke ke liye sabse bada task hota hai family ko batana ki main 9-5 job nahi kar sakta, mujhe apna passion follow karna hai,” says the comedian, adding, “Itna achieve karne ke baad bhi mummy haske bol deti hain — chal jaa doodh la!”

Ask where he draws inspiration for his videos and he names his friends, mother and sister. Aiming to make content that has a reach beyond millennials and Gen Z, he says, “Mere videos mein ek desi touch hai, woh middle class wali feel hai jisse log connect kare. Maine apne kisi bhi video mein abuse nahi use kari. Main aisa content dena chahta hun jo logo ko motivate kare aur hasaye.”

He shies away from calling himself a star, and advises those aspiring to be on social media to “be original”. Presently working on a web series and a short film, he’s all set to release a song with rapper Badshah. “Sapne dekhna zaruri hai... tabhi toh poore honge,” he concludes.

Author tweets @FizzyBuddha

