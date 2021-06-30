Amol Parashar: I’m okay to sit at home for more months rather than falling sick

With unlock mode in full swing, everyone is heading back to work. However, Amol Parashar wants to take his own sweet time before venturing out. Despite being fully vaccinated, the actor says he’s not ready to start shooting like before.

“I’m not making too many plans right now. Nobody knows how long we’ll be unlocked. I don’t plan to do anything else minus the pending commitments,” he continues, “There are talks of third wave and other variants coming in. Although I’m fully vaccinated, I’d rather be safe than sorry.”

Referring to the Delta plus variant, which has emerged as a cause of concern, Parashar adds, “Nobody knows how the situation will be in the next ten days. It has been like that so far, so I’m just taking every day as it comes”.

But won’t it delay his ongoing projects? Replying to it, the actor clarifies that there isn’t anything major pending on his slate, and he’s open to finish whatever he has committed. “If one wants to finish the last bit, or get done with the dubbing. Other than that, I’ll not do anything,” shares Parashar, 34, who also feels that “getting so many people together is a dangerous preposition at this point.”

According to Parashar, actors are more at risk as they’ve to work on set without a mask, and hence, he feels it’s better to avoid or delay the plans instead of starting in full swing.

“That’s my plan so far. I’m okay to sit at home for a couple of more months or whatever rather than fall sick, or make anybody fall sick,” says the actor, popular for featuring in web show Tripling and web film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Up next, he’ll be seen in Sardar Udham Singh, which got delayed because of the pandemic last year. Asked it’s status and he shares, “I know the film is in post-production. Rest, I don’t have an idea. I don’t like chasing the producer or director about the project because I know they’re working on it. They have more at stake than me in the project. Hopefully, we’ll get to see it sometime this year.”