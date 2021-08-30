Anusha Dandekar says she 'just can't watch' Bigg Boss OTT despite having Voot account

Anusha Dandekar has expressed her views on the latest season of Bigg Boss OTT. She said she watched 20 minutes of it but could not keep at it.

Sharing a post on Instagram Stories, Anusha said that she has a Voot account because of her show Supermodel of the Year. However, even that could not inspire her to watch Bigg Boss. "I just watched 20 minutes of Bigg Boss because I have VOOT now because of Supermodel. I just have to say it gives me mad anxiety for real and so many bullies. My goodness. Like I just can't watch.. uff negative energy and vibes," she said.

Bigg Boss is airing for a few weeks on streaming app Voot before it transitions to television. While Karan Johar is hosting the Voot version, actor Salman Khan will be back to host the show on Colors channel.

Among those participating in the show this year, are Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Moose Jattana, Neha Bhasin and others. Recently, contestant Zeeshan Khan was evicted from the house for getting physically violent during a task. He later took to Instagram to share his point of view on the matter.

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar asks Raqesh Bapat about Shamita Shetty’s ‘hotness’, his answer leaves her blushing

"A winner is defined as someone who triumphs, and truly I feel that I have won. What is a trophy, but a material object. What I have come out with is winning so much love and that truly makes me feel immensely happy and blessed. I've had an army outside, shielding me, fighting for me and let me tell you that I've been numb the last few days just thinking how lucky am I to have had so many of you by my side," he wrote in an Instagram post.

Anusha is rumoured to have broken up with her boyfriend Jason Shah. The former Bigg Boss contestant removed her pictures from his account, sparking reports of a split.