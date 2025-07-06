Apoorva Mukhija charges 6 lakh for a reel, net worth is 41 crore? Content creator reacts to viral buzz

Content creator and influencer Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, recently made headlines when reports of her rumoured daily earnings of ₹2.5 lakh and a ₹41 crore empire surfaced online. She has now come forward to react to these rumours, setting the record straight about her finances. Also read: Apoorva Mukhija slams Sudhanshu Pandey's ‘misogynistic’ remarks about her: He spoke more outside than in The Traitors Apoorva Mukhija was most recently seen in The Traitors.

Apoorva Mukhija reacts to ₹ 41 crore empire rumours

Apoorva took to her Instagram Stories to share a post which mentioned her rumoured earning and addressed the buzz surrounding her finances.

The post mentions, “According to Business Today, Apoorva Mukhija makes ₹2.5 lakh every single day, and with her savage online alter ego “Kaleshi Aurat", she’s built a ₹41 crore empire, charging up to 6 lakh for a reel ad 2 lakh for a 30-second story”.

Reacting to this report, Apoorva simply wrote, “Galat hai bhai????? (It’s wrong)."

Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Apoorva spoke about the buzz around her earnings. She said, “I am everywhere, but my net worth is not even close to ₹41 crore. I’m not even making one-tenth of that. These clothes are rented. I have to return them after this. My heels are dirty, nails are fake, and my watch -- which is ₹20,000 --is the most expensive thing I’m wearing.”

She added that no brand is currently paying her such high rates, adding, “If I ever make ₹10 crore, I’ll retire. Someone take me there. Give me money!”

Apoorva also shared that her mother was surprised by all the claims, and asked her ‘where is all this money’.

Apoorva's latest show

Apoorva was most recently seen in The Traitors. While she didn’t win the show, she got a lot of attention through her gig on the reality show.

The show, hosted by Karan Johar, brought together 20 well-known personalities from diverse backgrounds in a high-stakes game of strategy, trust, and deception, as they vie for a substantial cash prize and the title. It also featured Anshula Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Jasmine Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala, and Uorfi Javed.