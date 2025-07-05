Apoorva Mukhija slams Sudhanshu Pandey's ‘misogynistic’ remarks about her: He spoke more outside than in The Traitors

Karan Johar's reality game show The Traitors concluded on July 3 with Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther emerging as winners. The show featured plenty of drama, from Uorfi's clash with Apoorva Mukhija to a verbal spat between Raftaar and Sufi Motiwala. One of the contestants, Sudhanshu Pandey, has repeatedly criticised Apoorva for using abusive language and her behaviour towards others on the show. Apoorva Mukhija hits back at Sudhanshu Pandey's comments for her.

Apoorva Mukhija calls out Sudhanshu Pandey for his comments on her

In a recent interview with Screen, Apoorva responded to Sudhanshu’s ongoing remarks and said, "Sudhanshu ji has spoken a lot more outside than he did in the game. I also texted him that he called me his child, so he could have texted me once; this could have been a private conversation. I am sorry if he felt that way, but I cannot go and clarify everything that is said about me on the internet."

She went on to call him misogynistic and added, "He also said in an interview that there is a difference between boys and girls, but today, girls think they will live like boys, which also stems from a lot of misogyny, more than moral policing. I have done everything on my behalf. People have only cut reels out of one thing, sir, then why me? He could have spoken about the game.”

While Apoorva drew attention for her bold personality and logical gameplay from day one, Sudhanshu largely remained quiet but performed well during the tasks. Both were part of the group of innocents. Sudhanshu reached the finale but was eliminated by Harsh Gujral, Uorfi, and Nikita in the final round. Apoorva, meanwhile, was evicted just a day before the finale — a move that disappointed many fans.

In some of his recent interviews, Sudhanshu called out Apoorva for using abusive language on the show and further disrespecting others. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, he said, “We live in a very civilised society. Especially in our country, I think we’ve grown up with very defined values—sanskaar. The sanskaar we’ve been given since childhood, we need to understand them, understand their meaning, and the reasons behind them. Because those very values define our culture, our traditions, and everything we stand for. It’s because of this sanskaar that we can differentiate between who our parents are, who our elders and siblings are, and who our friends are.”

About The Traitors

The show featured 20 contestants — a mix of actors, influencers, YouTubers and more — divided into two groups: innocents and traitors. Hosted by Karan Johar, the 10-episode series is available to stream on Prime Video. Uorfi and Nikita took home the prize money of ₹70.5 lakh, and Karan confirmed during the finale that the show is being renewed for a second season.