Apoorva Mukhija calls out gender bias at home: 'My mother did it all, but father got credit for showing up at PTMs'

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija recently shared a heartfelt reflection on her childhood and family dynamics. She spoke about how her mother's constant efforts in raising her and her brother often went unnoticed, while her father was praised for even the smallest gestures.

In an interview with The Quint, Apoorva opened up about her mother not appreciating herself much.

Apoorva says her mother did not get her due

"She has been dealt very bad cards since the beginning. Nobody appreciated her, and she did not appreciate herself. But she kept appreciating my dad for every little thing he would do. Like if he came to our PTMs, 'Oh my god, he is the best father ever because he took out the time'," Apoorva said.

Apoorva described that behind the scenes, her mother was the one who did all the heavy lifting.

"You feed us, you teach us, you work, you send us to school, pick us up from school, you do our homework, you check our exams, you go to pur PTMs every single time and now you are like, 'oh my god, he has done so much'," she added.

Apoorva also mentioned that her mother did not value her own hard work, but thankfully, she always advocated that her daughter should get her worth.

Apoorva's latest show

Apoorva Mukhija is currently part of the reality show The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar. The series brings together 20 well-known personalities from diverse backgrounds in a high-stakes game of strategy, trust, and deception, as they vie for a substantial cash prize and the prestigious title.

The show featured a star-studded cast and premiered on Prime Video on 12 June.