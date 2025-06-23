Apoorva Mukhija denied emergency seat on flight for a confusing reason: ‘We can't give it to disabled bodies’

Social media content creator and actor Apoorva Mukhija, aka the Rebel Kid, has claimed that she was refused an emergency seat on the flight for not being able-bodied. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Apoorva shared her photo dressed in a green hoodie and pants. She shared her conversation with a staff member of the airline she was flying. Apoorva Mukhija has talked about an incident she faced recently.

Apoorva Mukhija denied emergency seat on flight?

In the photo, a visibly tired Apoorva smiled for the camera. She wrote, "I am catching a flight on zero sleep (no surprises there), but I asked for an emergency seat, and the woman at the counter said we can't give it to disabled bodies???? I was like, WTF??? I am fully abled (at least physically), and she was like, You are sick."

She added, "I was like, Kisne bola aapko (Who told you)? And she said, Aapki shakal dekh ke lag raha hai (I can see it in your face), and when I was offended by this conversation, she was surprised??? And she also got offended???? LIKE???"

Apoorva Mukhija shared her photo dressed in a green hoodie and pants.

Apoorva also re-shared a photo posted by her friend Anmol Dua, tagging her, on her Instagram Stories. In it, Apoorva was seen sitting next to the emergency exit as she covered her face. Sharing it, Anmol wrote, "Catching flights and flu."

About Apoorva

Earlier this year, Apoorva made headlines after she appeared on India's Got Latent show and stirred a controversy with her comment along with that of Ranveer Allahabadia. Recently, speaking with The Bombay Journey, Apoorva revealed that she was asked to vacate her house in Mumbai following the row. She said that building residents complained to the management after police visited her for a summons.

Apoorva's latest show

Apoorva currently stars in the reality series The Traitors, judged by Karan Johar. The Traitors features 20 celebrities from various walks of life, who come together in this test of trust and betrayal, as they compete to win a significant cash prize and the coveted title.

The Traitors also features Anshula Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Jasmine Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chabbra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala and Uorfi Javed. It premiered on Prime Video on June 12.