‘Shivering’ Uorfi Javed shares screenshots of her chat with Apoorva Mukhija, how she is exaggerating their ‘feud’

Drama is sizzling both on and off screen when it comes to the Karan Johar-hosted reality show, The Traitors. After Apoorva Mukhija did a storytime on YouTube, breaking down her off-screen tiff with Uorfi Javed, the latter seems to break down literally on her Instagram stories while making new claims, exposing chats and more. (Also Read: On The Traitors, Apoorva Mukhija skewers Uorfi Javed for saying they are not on same level) Apoorva Mukhija and Uorfi Javed have been fighting on The Traitors and off-screen too.

Uorfi Javed claims ‘everything is planned’, calls out Apoorva Mukhija

After Apoorva dropped a YouTube video explaining her side of the story in the fight, Uorfi dropped screenshots of a chat with Apoorva, writing, “Everything is planned, guys. We have literally spoken after that incident. This was all planned, her story time, the fact that she is exaggerating it so much, and making me look bad, is what I hate. 1 day before, when Jannat was crying for her parents told me ‘I don’t understand how you can cry for your parents at this age, main you bahot phish hu parents se door reh ke’. Also, when I went to her to console her, in front of the cast and crew she goes like ‘beh*****d jaa na yaha se’. I felt extremely disrespected. So out of anger, I said what I said!”

A screengrab of Uorfi Javed's Instagram stories.

Uorfi explained the same in a couple of videos she posted on her Instagram stories, in which she said, “I literally didn’t want to do any of this, but I’m feeling pathetic right now after seeing Apoorva's YouTube video. She’s painting me to be this villain, which I’m not. I’m literally shivering right now.” She also said, “I’ll tell you guys, it’s an insecurity for me to be disrespected. I’ve been disrespected on the internet for years. It has f**ked me mentally. So when she snapped at me in front of the cast and crew, I felt disrespected. Of course, I spoke out of ego. Maybe I shouldn’t have said what I said. I don’t know why it’s affecting me so much.”

Reddit claims Uorfi Javed accidentally revealed she won the show

Redditors claimed that Uorfi put up another screengrab of her chat with Apoorva, in which the latter mentioned that Uorfi won The Traitors. The two apparently discussed how their fight would work well with the audience and that they would resolve it in the show's episode reaction videos on YouTube. They claimed that Uorfi deleted the post a few seconds after posting it.

One Redditor wrote, “Bruhh, she spoiled it! She has deleted the 2nd story now.” Another claimed, “While we know things are scripted if they had decided to make videos about the fight didn’t they send it to the other person? Very clearly they have discussed the timelines and generally influencers do share clips before putting it up.”