Apoorva Mukhija was forced to shift apartment after India’s Got Latent controversy: Kyunki mere ghar par police aayi thi

YouTuber-turned-actor Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, has revealed that she was asked to vacate her house in Mumbai after the India's Got Latent controversy. She said that building residents complained to the management after police visited her to summon her. Also read: 'I felt so scared': Apoorva Mukhija says a stranger tracked her address, sent her abusive messages and rape threats

Apoorva reveals

Apoorva made the confession during a chat in the new episode of The Bombay Journey, which is posted on YouTube. During the car ride, the host asked her if the controversy had forced her to relocate within Mumbai.

To this, Apoorva said in Hindi, “Arrey yaar, because the cops came to my house to put up a notice and to summon me, the building management raised a complaint that ‘cops are coming to this building, it’s wrong, that’s why we don’t allow bachelors, that’s why we don’t rent out to single women’”.

“So somehow, I was single-handedly responsible for evacuating feminism out of that building. Kyunki mere ghar par police aayi thi (because police came to my place). So, the owner told me to leave. I stayed in that house for one year only”. Further in the video, she shared that she was able to retrieve her security deposit after vacating her previous place.

Back in April, she had hinted at vacating her Mumbai apartment by posting a short video to her Instagram Stories that suggests she has moved out. The video showed her switching off the lights of a now-empty living room. She simply captioned it, “End of an era."

About Apoorva, India’s Got Latent row

Apoorva was one of the comics who featured in the controversial episode of India’s Got Latent in January this year. She was part of the panel where YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made his controversial comments about parents and sex. While he was severely criticised, a clip of Apoorva also attracted negative reactions from social media users. Comedian Samay Raina, the creator of the popular YouTube show, later deleted all the episodes of the show. Samay, Ranveer, Apoorva and others related to the show faced multiple FIRs for their comments on the show.

After the stir, Apoorva went off social media. However, she is back on the medium and regular in posting content now. She is also revving her career after the setback. Apoorva is currently being seen as a participant in the Indian adaptation of the reality television series The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar.