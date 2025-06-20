Sudhanshu Pandey calls out Apoorva Mukhija for insulting Ashish Vidyarthi on The Traitors: ‘Jab aapki zubaan kharaab…’

Sudhanshu slams Apoorva

The Anupamaa actor, who was also seen in The Traitors, expressed his views when he went live on his Instagram recently. Sudhanshu was talking about Apoorva’s 'Ashish jaayega’ remark in the show.

Sudhanshu expressed his disapproval, questioning if Ashish was Apoorva's childhood friend, given how lightly she spoke about him on the show. He criticised her tone, stating it reflects poorly on the current generation and called it "not cool at all".

Sudhanshu said, “Apoorva, who is known as The Rebel Kid, already has enough controversies surrounding her. I’m not saying she’s a bad person. She’s a good kid. I’m sure she has a good heart, too. But jab aapki zubaan kharaab ho jaaye na, toh wo sab kuch kharaab kar deti hai. (Your tone and words can damage everything). Everything else goes for a toss if you do not have the know-how about what to say, and how to speak, about people who are senior to you”.

“Ashish bhai -- Ashish Vidyarthi -- who is such a senior actor -- he’s very senior to me as well. So, behind my back, she was talking about Ashish bhai, and was saying, 'Mujhe lagta hai Ashish jayega’. (I feel Ashish will go),” he added.

The actor confessed that he was shocked to hear her remark, as he notes, “Is he your childhood friend or what? Is he your childhood friend? What kind of way is this to talk about people — about actors who are older than even your parents? You’re talking about them like this behind their back? What does this say about you? Please tell me — is this Gen Z? Is this what we think is cool? No, I’m sorry — this is not cool at all. I think this is the biggest bullsh*t, and it’s like a curse on our society”.

Taking example from his personal life, Sudhanshu shared, “Even I have kids, and even they are Gen-Z and they are extremely respectful to other people. So I am sorry, I think there are a lot of problems."

About The Traitors

The Indian adaptation of the hit Dutch reality show features Karan Johar as the host. Twenty contestants, including names like Uorfi Javed, Apoorva Mukhija, Anshula Kapoor, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Lakshi Manchu, and Karan Kundrra, are split into Traitors and the Faithful. The reality show is a murder mystery with a dash of intrigue thrown in. It was released on Prime Video on June 12. Raj Kundra became the first contestant to be eliminated from the show after Apoorva Mukhija exposed him as a traitor. The fourth episode of Prime Video's The Traitors dropped on June 19. The circle of shaq sat down again after a day of deliberations, and the doubts fell on Maheep Kapoor and Raftaar. Ultimately, it was Maheep who was voted out of the show.