The Traitors: Maheep Kapoor gets eliminated, Sufi Motiwala and Raftaar get into an ugly fight

The Traitors: The fourth episode of Prime Video's The Traitors dropped on June 19. The circle of shaq sat down again after a day of deliberations, and the doubts fell on Maheep Kapoor and Raftaar. Ultimately, it was Maheep who was voted out of the show. (Also read: Apoorva Mukhija was forced to shift apartment after India’s Got Latent controversy: Kyunki mere ghar par police aayi this) Maheep Kapoor was the latest contestant to get eliminated.

Maheep gets eliminated

Raftaar reasoned out that Maheep is playing the game from the beginning and is trusted by many within the show. In defence, Maheep said that she is ‘done’ trying to defend herself and has told everyone from the beginning that she is innocent. During the vote-out, she got the most number of votes and was eliminated. Upon revealing that she is an innocent, which shocked many. On the other hand, Mukesh Chhabra was the one who was murdered the previous morning.

Uorfi, Sufi and Raftaar's fight

The episode also saw a heated argument between Uorfi and Raftaar as they accused each other of being traitors. Uorfi declared, “Raftaar pagal ho gaya hai, baukhla gaya hai (He has gone mad).” And while defending herself against suspicion, she made a bold promise: “I’m not the traitor. If I turn out to be the traitor, I’ll shave my head.”

Raftaar, refusing to back down, hit back saying: “If I turn out to be the traitor, I will stop rapping.” Sufi Motiwala didn’t mince his words either. Putting Raftaar squarely in the spotlight, he says: “He is scared and giving away that he is a Traitor! Dude, he is spiralling, he has lost it.”

After Lakshmi Manchu, Raj Kundra, and Sahil Salathia, Maheep was the latest contestant to get eliminated. Purav and Elnaaz, who are the traitors, have seemed to play the game uptil now.

The remaining contestants are Purav Jha, Harsh Gujral, Ashish G Vidyarthi, Apoorva aka Rebel Kid, Uorfi Javed, Jasmine Bhasin, Raftaar, Elnaaz Norouzi, Nikita Luther, Anshula Kapoor, Janvi Gaur, Jannat Zubair, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Sufi Motiwala. The new episodes will air on Prime Video every Thursday at 8 pm on Prime Video.