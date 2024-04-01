April 2024 upcoming web series: Yeh Meri Family, Parasyte The Grey, Ripley, Family Aaj Kal and more

In April 2024, several web series, including Yeh Meri Family, Parasyte The Grey, Franklin, will release across several OTT platforms. Fans are awaiting shows such as MasterChef India (Tamil and Telugu), Goodbye Earth, Family Aaj Kal and others. (Also Read | New on Netflix in April 2024: Parasyte to Scoop, City Hunter, Crooks, and more, check all titles) (L-R) Stills from Ripley, Yeh Meri Family, Parasyte The Grey, and Family Aaj Kal.

As the list continues, we bring you an interesting lineup of web series that you can look forward to in April.

1) Yeh Meri Family

Juhi Parmar and Rajesh Kumar are back with the third season of Yeh Meri Family. Set in the spring of 1995, the season promises to take audiences down a heart-warming memory lane with the Awasthi family as they bring to life the story of a typical Indian household, read a statement. Juhi Parmar plays the character of Neerja. Anngad Raaj and Hetal Gada also feature in the show. The third season will be out on Amazon miniTV on April 4.

2) Parasyte: The Grey

From the creators of Train to Busan, K-drama series Parasyte: The Grey is another live-action adaptation of the beloved manga series by Hitoshi Iwasaki. True to its name, the story depicts how parasites slowly infiltrate and control human bodies. It will release on April 5.

3) MasterChef India

The Tamil and Telugu versions of reality programme MasterChef India will premiere on Sony LIV on April 22. The competitive cooking series will provide a platform to cooks from small towns and villages of South of India through its maiden Tamil and Telugu editions. The show aims to immerse viewers in the cultural flavors of Tamil and Telugu cuisine, SonyLIV said in a press statement. The Tamil version will feature celebrity chefs Koushik Shankar, Shreeya Adka and Rakesh Raghunathan as the judges. The panel for the Telugu edition includes chefs Sanjay Thumma, Nikitha Umesh and Chalapathi Rao. Both the Telugu and Tamil shows have started conducting auditions for contestants.

4) Family Aaj Kal

The new Indian family drama will be out on Sony LIV on April 3. Family Aaj Kal is against the bustling backdrop of Delhi. The show promises to take audience "on an emotional rollercoaster through the highs and lows of family life". Apoorva Arora, Sonali Sachdev, the late Nitesh Pandey, Aakarshan Singh, Prakhar Singh, and Masood Akhtar feature in the show. It is produced by Anushka Shah of Civic Studios. Family Aaj Kal is written by Manoj Kalwani and directed by Parikshit Joshi.

5) Adrishyam

The series features Divyanka Tripathi and Eijaz Khan. It will stream on Sony LIV. Sharing the trailer, the OTT platform wrote on Instagram, "Unseen heroes. Unsung battles. Meet Ravi Verma, the guardian who keeps our nation safe! Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes..." The show will take the audience on a journey through the life and challenges of a spy, providing a fresh perspective to the spy thriller genre. Divyanka portrays the character of Inspector Parvati Sehgal. Eijaz Khan portrays the role of Ravi Verma. Adrishyam will stream from April 11.

6) Franklin

The new limited series starring and executive produced by Michael Douglas will stream on Apple TV+. The eight-part drama based on A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America, by Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff, premieres globally on April 12. The first three episodes of Franklin will air from April 12, followed by one new episode every Friday through May 17, 2024. Franklin explores the thrilling story of the greatest gamble of Benjamin Franklin’s career. The drama also stars Noah Jupe, Thibault de Montalembert, Daniel Mays, Ludivine Sagnier, Eddie Marsan, Assaad Bouab, Jeanne Balibar and Theodore Pellerin.

7) Ripley

Fans have seen him as a so-called hot priest, but if you watched Andrew Scott as Moriarty on Sherlock, you know he’s also great at playing bad. This time, Andrew steps into the role of Tim Ripley, the fraudster-turned-killer created by author Patricia Highsmith, for a limited-series Ripley. It premieres on April 4 on Netflix. Sharing the trailer on YouTube, Netflix wrote, "He's a liar. It's his profession."

8) Sugar

Sugar is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history: the private detective story. Colin Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried. Sugar premieres on April 5 on Apple TV+. The series also stars Kirby, Amy Ryan, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Alex Hernandez, and James Cromwell.

9) Goodbye Earth

The season one is scheduled to release on Netflix on April 26. The story revolves around the probability of destruction by an incoming asteroid. Sharing a post on Instagram, Netflix Korea wrote, "We are waiting for the end time. The asteroid spinning toward Earth, the story of people facing an inevitable doom."

10) As the Crow Flies

The third and final season of the show will premiere on Netflix on April 11. Sharing the trailer on its YouTube channel, Netflix wrote, "As a familiar face steps in front of the camera, old alliances are broken, new relationships are formed and the cards of broadcast news are reshuffled."

