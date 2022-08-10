Arjun Kapoor imagined he would be like Shah Rukh Khan in Josh, but got a black-eye as he fought someone for Sonam Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor will be sharing the couch in the upcoming episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan. The two will be making several revelations, some shocking and some funny, about each other on the show. Arjun will also be seen talking about an incident which left him with a black-eye as he went ahead and took on a fight for Sonam. Also read: Koffee With Karan ep 6 trailer: Sonam Kapoor thinks Ranbir Kapoor's film is called 'Shiva No.1', embarrasses brothers

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the show, Sonam Kapoor spoke about an incident, when she was asked to leave the basketball court in school by a ‘bully’ and she inadvertently turned to Arjun for recourse. Opening up about how he went ahead to fight for her, Arjun said, “I went up to him, telling him how can you talk to my sister like that. I imagined it would be like Shah Rukh Khan in Josh where two gangs fight but I just got socked in the eye! I had a black-eye and I got suspended because I abused him."

Arjun and Sonam share a great bond and often comment on each other's social media posts. Both are 37 and celebrate their birthdays a few days apart in June. In the trailer of the upcoming episode, Arjun revealed that Sonam's habit of complimenting herself all the time is her most annoying habit. Sonam also left Arjun embarrassed, when Karan asked her which of her friends have dated her brothers. She replied, “Between my brothers, there is no one left.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This would be Sonam's first onscreen appearance after she announced her pregnancy in March. The actor is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja. She wrapped up her next film, Blind, last year. The sixth episode of Koffee With Karna season 7 featuring Sonam and Arjun will stream on August 11 on Disney+ Hotstar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON