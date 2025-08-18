Aryan Khan gets shoutout from rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi for The Ba***ds of Bollywood: ‘Unstoppable, unmatched'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been making waves with the release of the first look of his debut web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The buzz has only intensified with his rumoured girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi, cheering for him, confessing that she is incredibly proud of him. The speculations around Aryan and Larissa dating each other started in 2023 when they attended a concert.

Larissa Bonesi gives shoutout to Aryan

The first look of the web show was released on August 17. It came with glimpses of the show through a video which featured Aryan's voiceover and narration, in the style of his father. The video ended with Aryan stepping in front of the camera and teasing about the show.

Following the teaser release, several celebrities, including Karan Johar and Ananya Panday, showered Aryan with praise, expressing their enthusiasm for his upcoming web series. His rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi also reacted to the first look, calling him ‘unstoppable’.

Larissa took to her Instagram stories and reposted the first look of Aryan’s series. Expressing her excitement, Larissa wrote, “Unstoppable, unmatched, and truly World’s #1! Proud is an understatement!" Aryan re-shared her Instagram story.

Larissa's Insta story for Aryan.

Neither Aryan nor Larissa has confirmed their relationship. Rumours of the two dating started in 2023 when they attended a concert. The speculation intensified after a video of the two attending an event was posted on Reddit and went viral on various social media platforms.

More about Ba***ds of Bollywood

Written and directed by Aryan Khan and produced by Gauri Khan, the Netflix series stars Sahher Bamba and Lakshya in lead roles. It also features Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor in pivotal roles. The story follows an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the chaotic, larger-than-life yet unpredictable world of Bollywood.

In the first look video, Aryan says, “Bollywood - jisse aapne saalon se pyaar bhi kiya aur vaar bhi kiya, main bhi wohi karunga, bohot saara pyaar… aur thoda sa vaar. (You have loved Bollywood and also attacked it. I will do the same, give it a lot of love and a little attack).”

It is set to premiere on Netflix later this year, but a release date has not been announced.