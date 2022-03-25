As Bridgerton 2 arrives on Netflix, Twitter can't wait to witness the Anthony-Kate romance. Check out best reactions

Netflix has released the new season of its hit regency-era show with a touch of 21st century glam, Bridgerton. Starring Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, the new season will follow their romance this time. Fans took to Twitter to celebrate. (Also read: Bridgerton 2 trailer is packed with romantic tension, drama and a haldi ceremony, fans unpack it all on Twitter)

A fan wrote, “I can’t wait to ignore work and my responsibilities tomorrow so I can enjoy #Bridgerton S2 in it’s entirety." Another tweeted, “Tomorrow, a gay man and an Indian woman make history becoming leads of a regency era show. Thinking of the hurdles they would have faced is unimaginable. They are more than just actors to me, but inspirations. I'm so proud of them already. This is their year. #Bridgerton.”

Happy Bridgerton day 💛



No matter what happens Kate and Anthony in the show, remember that they are the best couple in the series and will forever be loved 💛#Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/NHaU96ea0r — gizem 🌿 (@tvrkishhdelight) March 25, 2022

She’s about to show the entire world her power and talent ❤️ #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/GEcBPTX1vQ — ali ᱬ | bridgerton spoilers (@ETERNALWlTCH) March 25, 2022

A fan also shared a disclaimer about not hating the actors who play unlikeable characters. “Reminder: You might have complicated feelings about Penelope or Edwina after watching season 2 of #Bridgerton. But Nicola Coughlan & Charithra Chandran are not their characters. They are phenomenal actresses who deserve respect after killing it this season. Period,” they wrote.

Some fans did not agree with critical reviews of the show. “Critics saying #Bridgerton s2 is bad cause is lacks s*x scenes and is a slowburn romance..smh..y'all never watched a k-drama in your life and it shows...anyway I'm gonna eat this season up while y'all go cry in the corner,” read a tweet.

Based on the books by Julia Quinn, season two of the period drama focuses on eldest Bridgerton sibling Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, as he embarks on a search for a wife.

His attention turns to debutante Edwina Sharma, played by Charithra Chandran, newly arrived from India with her family. However, her older sister Kate (Simone Ashley) is not impressed with Anthony’s pragmatic, loveless approach to the marriage market, setting the two on a collision course.

