Asian Academy Creative Awards 2024: The Hunt for Veerappan wins big; director Selvamani Selvaraj reacts

Netflix India’s documentary The Hunt for Veerappan secured a win at the 2024 Asian Academy Creative Awards. The Grand Awards ceremony in Singapore brought together the best of Asia-Pacific’s creative industries, celebrating excellence across various categories. First-time docu director Selvamani Selvaraj won the Best Direction (Non-Fiction) honour. (Also read: The Hunt for Veerappan makers on their new Netflix docuseries: ‘He was a politician who lived in the jungles’) Selvamani Selvaraj, the director of The Hunt for Veerappan shared that he is 'deeply humbled to receive this award' at the Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Selvamani Selvaraj wins Best Direction

The Hunt for Veerappan is produced by Apoorva Bakshi and Monisha Thyagarajan, founders of Awedacious Originals, and Kimberley Hassett.

Selvamani Selvaraj, the director of The Hunt for Veerappan shared his gratitude, stating, “I am deeply humbled to receive this award at the Asian Academy Creative Awards. The Hunt for Veerappan is more than just a documentary - it's an exploration of the complexities of human nature, the blurred lines between good and evil, and the lasting impact of one man's actions on a nation."

"I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to delve into Veerappan's fascinating and tumultuous life, and to have worked with a talented team who shared my passion for storytelling. Our partnership with Netflix and Awedacious Originals has been instrumental in bringing this important story to a global audience, and I'm grateful for their continued support,” he added.

About The Hunt for Veerappan

The Hunt for Veerappan is a journey to rediscover Veerappan’s fractured psyche and piece together unexplored facets of him and his image through the lens of pivotal people, places, and events in his life.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the series read, “The documentary acts as a prism for the version(s) of the incidents, the revelations and the truths to co-exist and confound one another. In The Truth of Veerappan, truth exists in the porous layers, in the sights and sounds of the dense jungle- creating a richly atmospheric canvas for revelation.”