Aasif Khan: Gambles have worked best for me
Actor Aasif Khan had a wonderful 2020, with the year seeing the release of ‘Jamtara’, ‘Panchayat’, ‘Paatal Lok’ and ‘Mirzapur2’. Since then, he has shot two OTT series and one film, while playing the lead in one of them.
On his visit to Lucknow, where he has done many projects, he said that from the first time shooting as part of a crowd (2010) to now, a protagonist, his small-small roles have done wonders for him.
Giving an insight into his journey, he said, “In Salman (Khan) bhai’s ‘Dhinka Chika’ (‘Ready’) song, I was standing in the crowd wearing a flashy shirt. Then, I did a blink-and-miss shot in ‘Agneepath’ and one-scene each in ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ and ‘Pari’. In ‘India’s Most Wanted’ I had a good role but the film did not work. In fact, the first season of ‘Mirzapur’, I had a good screen presence but that too had just a one-line dialogue which in the second season became very big.”
The actor said that in his case, small things have contributed to his career in a big way. “In ‘Panchayat’, I had barely 10-12 minutes’ screen presence but its ‘Chakke wali kursi’ and ‘Gazab beizatti’ memes are viral on the internet. ‘Jamtara’, where I played a journalist, was a small project with only two known artistes (Amit Sial and Dibyendu Bhattacharya) but it became a big hit. I had done a short film ‘Vacancy’ that got me three Best Actor awards. So, where I had very little scope I clicked most. Such gambles have worked best for me!”
Now, even after playing a protagonist, he is being methodical. “I am very clear in my head that even if I have played the lead in one project I will keep doing character roles. The length of the role does not matter! The only thing is that my role has to be good.”
About working in the unlock phase, he said, “I have shot for series ‘Shubratri’ with Anjali Barot which is my first show as protagonist. I have completed a Yash Raj production film which I can’t talk about, and a series, ‘Human’, directed by Vipul Shah, which has Shafali Shah, Ram Kapoor and Kirti Kulhari. In both I have character roles.”
He reminisces the days spent in Lucknow. “I have shot both seasons of ‘Mirzapur’ here which gave me immense love. First time, I had come here for casting of series ‘Gorakpur’ which did not take off and then again for casting of ‘Raid’ when I was working for Abhishek Banerjee. Before the pandemic, I have shot ‘Pagglait’ here, where I play a quirky role of a ‘rangbaaz’, Parchun. This is a personal visit for some meeting and soon I wish to be back to my favourite city for another shoot.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manoj Bajpayee: Acting is difficult; one can’t say I have arrived
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After NCPCR's objection to Bombay Begums, Hansal asks 'do they actually work'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vanessa Kirby finds Meghan Markle, Prince Harry watching The Crown 'quite mad'
- Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in The Crown, shared her thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watching the Netflix show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer on divisive finale: 'I don't forgive Wanda'
- WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer has said that she doesn't 'forgive' Wanda for what she did in the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pratik Gandhi: Open to exploring different regional cinema
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maanvi Gagroo: Now people don’t approach me for sh***y parts, they know Maanvi won’t do them
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Married Woman review: Melodrama and monologues kill the charm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ali Quli Mirza: I wish to balance singing and acting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harry-Meghan admit they've seen The Crown, but don't expect them to be on it
- Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle admitted to having watched Netflix's The Crown, the show's creator, Peter Morgan, had previously said that he has no intention of telling their story on the series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay Begums review: Pooja Bhatt is brilliant in inelegant but empowering show
- Bombay Begums review: Terrific performances by Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, Shahana Goswami and Manish Chaudhary smooth out the creases in Alankrita Shrivastava's Netflix show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonakshi debuts fierce cop look from Amazon series, Huma has a funny response
- Sonakshi Sinha, who plays a tough cop in her debut web series, shared her first look from the show on the eve of International Women's Day. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dilip Arya: I had nothing to lose but to win everything
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
X-Men star Sophie Turner gives her verdict on WandaVision finale, Twitter reacts
- The WandaVision finale premiered on Friday. X-Men star Sophie Turner took to Instagram and deemed it as the 'best show on TV.' Here's how fans have reacted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashish Sharma: We shouldn’t get carried away with narratives woven around ideologies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WandaVision finale ending, mid-credit, post-credit and Ship of Theseus explained
- WandaVision premiered its finale episode on Friday. The action-packed episode featured two post-credit scenes and broke open numerous possibilities connecting the show with Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 projects.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox