Avika Gor: I have been married at least 20 times on-screen, I now know what marriage means

Upcoming web series titled Vadhuvu stars Avika Gor, Nandu and Ali Reza in the lead roles. Directed by Poluru Krishna, it will stream on Disney + Hotstar from December 8. The series is a remake of the successful Bengali series, Indu. Ahead of its release, Avika spoke about her acting career, getting married on-screen and more at a press conference. Excerpts. (Also Read: Avika Gor says she was replaced by Salman Khan Films in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Antim at last minute)

‘I had no idea what marriage meant’

Avika Gor will soon be seen in Vadhuvu(Instagram)

Avika rose to fame with the 2008 Hindi TV show Balika Vadhu, which was released in Telugu as Chinnari Pellikuthuru. She played a child bride in the show that had massive viewership. “I had no idea what marriage meant, how a bride should be back then and I relied heavily on the director. Being an actor at such a young age meant I lost time in my personal life but got to embody different characters every day,” she explains, adding, “While doing Vadhuvu, I felt like I knew what marriage meant.” Avika is currently dating Milind Chandwani.

On her on-screen marriages

Avika has also starred in shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Laado, apart from films like Uyyala Jampala, Net, Thank You and more. A lot of work saw her get married on-screen and she clarifies that it doesn’t ‘bore’ her. “I love getting dressed up as a bride, from Balika Vadhu to Vadhuvu, I have been married at least 20 times on-screen. While doing the wedding scene in this series, I felt in the zone again. My experience and knowledge has changed a lot since I debuted,” she says.

On making it in Tollywood

Since her debut as a lead in 2013, Avika has acted in numerous Telugu films apart from Hindi and Kannada ones. “The industry has given me a chance to work in some good projects, including produce a film called Pop Corn,” she says, adding, “I mostly have suspense and thriller films coming my way but I would love to do a good love story. I don’t want to limit myself as an actor.”

