Avika Gor reveals she 'would have loved to play grown-up Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2': 'I would have jumped into it'

Actor Avika Gor has revealed that she has a 'soft corner' for the popular show Balika Vadhu as it changed her life. She added that she would have loved to play the role of grown-up Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2. Avika recalled how she had jumped at the opportunity of becoming a part of 'the new journey in a small way'.

Balika Vadhu aired on Colors TV from 2008-2016. The story revolves around the life of a child bride transitioning from her childhood to womanhood. Avika Gor had essayed the role of the child Anandi. Colors TV has announced a reboot of the series for a second season.

Speaking to a leading daily, Avika said, "I will be telling people to watch the new season because it’s very similar to the first one. I have a soft corner for BV…it changed my life. So, when I was approached to become a part of the new journey in a small way, I jumped at the opportunity. The feeling is the same how it was when I left the show and Pratyusha (Banerjee) di entered as the new Anandi. It was letting go of the character and someone else playing the part. I know how to detach myself from a character."

She added, “Oh my God! I would have loved to play the grown-up Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2. I would have jumped into it. Why not? The show has given me so much as an artiste. Had the makers offered the part to me, I am sure that I would have tears in my eyes and a smile on my lips, and would want to be a part of it for sure. I would have loved to do it, but unfortunately, I have a lot of commitments down South. So, it is practically not possible.”

In Balika Vadhu, the character of Avika gets married to Jagdish Singh into the house of a strict matriarch, Kalyani Devi Dharamveer Singh aka Dadisa. Late actor Surekha Sikri had played the role of Dadisa.

Also Read | When Shah Rukh Khan called Kajol 'gadhi, idiot', said she didn't know how to act: 'You better watch it'

Recently, Avika was in the news after her link-up rumours with former co-star Manish Raisinghan. She had told RJ Siddharth Kannan, "It's impossible! No way! There were articles like humne bachcha chhupa ke rakha hai (we have a secret child). We are very close, even now. He'll always have a very space in my life. In my journey from the age of 13 till now, he has been the closest friend that I've ever had." Currently, Avika is in a relationship with Milind Chandwani of MTV Roadies Real Heroes fame.