Bigg Boss OTT finale poll: Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat or Divya Agarwal; who should win the trophy?

Bigg Boss OTT is set to come to an end with the grand finale on Saturday. The show now has five contestants in the running for the trophy of the show. Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal have survived the reality show that lasted for a month, and have emerged as the finalists on the show that is being hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Bigg Boss OTT had live footage streaming 24X7 from the house this year, putting an extra pressure on the contestants. Of the original 13 contestants who entered the show as participants, five have endured the wrath of audience votes and remained on the show.

Let us take a look at each of their journeys and why they deserve to be the top five contestants of the show.

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty inside Bigg Boss OTT house.

She started out as a rather safe player in the game but the actor emerged as a strong personality who knew her ground. She stood for things she believed in. Her fights with Divya Agarwal and Akshara Singh were some of the major highlights of the show.

Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh Bapat in a still from Bigg Boss OTT.

The actor who won many hearts with his short stint in films in the early 2000s, started his Bigg Boss journey as a humble and polite man. While he did not change his way of dealing with things, he did attract fandom for his equation with Shamita Shetty.

Nishant Bhat

Nishant Bhat has been entertaining fans on Bigg Boss OTT.

Before entering the show, Nishant was a popular choreographer who made appearances on dance reality shows. With Bigg Boss OTT, he got to showcase his personality to fans and they certainly love his unapologetic attitude. His presence in the finale, despite no major fights, is proof enough.

Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal inside the Bigg Boss OTT house.

When the reality show star entered Bigg Boss OTT, everyone expected her to up the “OTT” game, and she made sure she lived up to the expectations. From heated discussions to ugly fights and wild accusations, she had quite a share of the footage that was streamed as the daily episode of Bigg Boss OTT every evening.

Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik Sehajpal on Bigg Boss OTT.

He is another contestant who made an “over-the-top” entry and managed to maintain the tempo right till the end. From his fights with one and all, to his bond with Neha Bhasin, he kept audiences hooked on to his antics on Bigg Boss OTT.

Ahead of the finale, Hindustan Times is conducting a poll where fans can vote for their favourite contestants. Vote for your favourite contestant here:

Each of the final five contestants proved themselves in one way or another on the show. While Shamita and Raqesh consistently stayed together and had a romantic track going throughout, Pratik’s aggressive behaviour and Nishant’s cool attitude kept them close to audience’s heart.

Bigg Boss OTT finale will be streamed on VOOT Saturday evening.