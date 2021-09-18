Bigg Boss OTT winner is Divya Agarwal, predict HT readers; Shamita Shetty will get 3rd spot

Bigg Boss OTT finale will be streamed on Saturday evening. Ahead of the finale, Hindustan Times ran a poll, seeking votes from our readers for their favourite contestant on the show, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Reality show star Divya Agarwal should win the show, Hindustan Times readers who took the poll have predicted. Divya has been creating waves inside the Bigg Boss OTT house ever since her arrival.

Five contestants have reached the finale and will be in race for the winner's trophy. Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat remain in the game after a month of chaotic survival inside the Bigg Boss OTT house.

A whopping 51.10% of HT readers who took the poll want Divya Agarwal to grab the trophy while 20.36% wish for Pratik Sehajpal to emerge as the show's winner. Shamita Shetty ranks third on the poll, with 15.92% votes hoping for her victory. Nishant Bhat and Raqesh Bapat rank at the bottom with mere 6.92 and 5.69% of the total votes respectively.

Poll result

Divya Agarwal had a tumultuous journey inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. She fought with almost everyone and had particularly ugly fights with Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty. She also created quite a furore with her comments on Neha Bhasin's undergarments. She had criticised the singer and labelled her as dirty for leaving her undergarments in the washroom. However, Divya was slammed for discussing it in front of everyone, instead of asking Neha to remove them.

All the finalists have performed their best on Bigg Boss OTT. Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat stayed together, fought for each other and even with each other. Pratik Sehajpal’s aggressive behaviour got his audience attention while fans of the show also loved Nishant’s cool attitude.