Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar loses his cool at Zeeshan Khan for ‘ladki ho toh daayre mein raho’ remark

Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar slammed Zeeshan Khan during the Sunday Ka Vaar episode for making a comment that ‘reeks of misogyny’. Karan brought up a comment that Zeeshan made, “Ladki ho toh daayre mein raho (You are a girl, stay in your limits)”, and asked him to explain.

Zeeshan tried to explain that he said it in retaliation to what was said to him and claimed his comment was being misinterpreted. However, that did not pacify Karan.

“Your justification is not worth buying at all. This is the most misogynistic remark I have heard recently and I have heard a lot of remarks coming out of a man’s mouth. Let me tell you, this remark of yours reeks of misogyny and chauvinism,” Karan told Zeeshan.

Identifying himself as a ‘proud feminist’, Karan added, “I am all about equality but at heart, I am a feminist. So when I hear these things, it really, really gets to me. I get very angry because men in this country are ‘entitlement ki dukaan’ and I don’t subscribe to that shop.”

As Zeeshan said that it was not his ‘intention’ to demean women, Karan said, “You can’t take this line back, you cannot say that you said it in anger. Even when we say something in humour or in anger, there is a truth to it, your truth. And your truth was revealed when you said this.”

Karan also slammed Zeeshan for saying, “Ooh, aa gayi ladki ka victim card (here comes the woman’s victim card).” When Zeeshan said that he said it to Akshara Singh during a fight, Karan said it was said as a general statement and that Zeeshan did not name Akshara.

Bigg Boss OTT, a six-week digital prelude to the televised version of Bigg Boss, airs on Voot. Other contestants include Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Moose Jattana, Millind Gaba, Neha Bhasin, Nishant Bhat, Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath. Urfi Javed was eliminated after the first week.