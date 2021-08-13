Bigg Boss OTT: KRK claims Shamita Shetty is 48, gets reminded even her older sister Shilpa Shetty is younger than that

After Akshara Singh and Urfi Javed’s discussion about Shamita Shetty’s age on Bigg Boss OTT, Kamaal R Khan reacted to the moment on Twitter. On the show, Akshara called Shamita ‘maasi (aunt)’ and claimed that the Mohabbatein actor was as old as her mother.

KRK, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss 3 with Shamita, tweeted, “#BiggBoss house contestants are correct about #ShamitaShetty! I did #BiggBoss3 with her in 2009, when she was 35 years old. So now she is 48 years old.”

However, Twitter users jumped to Shamita’s defence and reminded KRK that even her older sister Shilpa Shetty was younger than 48. “Rubbish. Shilpa is 46 how can Shamita be 48,” one wrote. “Google it man #ShamitaShetty,” another said. While Shilpa is 46, Shamita is 42 years old.

Kamaal R Khan on Twitter.

Shamita previously participated in Bigg Boss 3 but quit the show midway to attend Shilpa’s wedding to Raj Kundra. She is now a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, a six-week series that airs on Voot ahead of the televised version of the show, Bigg Boss 15.

During Friday’s episode, Shamita broke down in tears after a task. Her ‘connection’, Raqesh Bapat, tried to console her. He brought her a cup of hot water and made her sit down.

Earlier, at the Bigg Boss OTT premiere, Shamita admitted to being conflicted about continuing with her participation in the show in light of recent events. Her family is going through a tough time after her brother-in-law Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police last month for his alleged involvement in a pornography racket.

“Waqt achcha ho, bura ho, jab hum saans lena nahi chhodte toh hum kaam kyun chhode? And honestly, Bigg Boss ka offer mujhe bohot time pehle aaya tha aur maine commitment kar di thi uss waqt (Whether in good times or bad times, when we don’t stop breathing, so why should we stop working? And honestly, I committed to Bigg Boss long ago, when I was approached),” she said at the premiere.