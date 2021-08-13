Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh opens up on fight with Shweta Tripathi, says ‘I did feel bad’

Television actors Vishal Aditya Singh and Shweta Tiwari got into an argument during Sunday’s episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 when she told him off for constantly taunting her by saying that she took a ‘wrong decision’ in picking her team. Now, in an interview, Vishal said that his equation with Shweta has not soured due to that fight.

Shweta and Rahul Vaidya were chosen as captains in last week’s team challenges, and Vishal admitted to being disappointed about not being chosen by her. Vishal and Shweta’s relationship goes back a long way; they worked together in the show Begusarai and he affectionately calls her ‘momma’.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Vishal said, “When I had an argument with her on the sets which you all saw in the episode also, I did feel bad. But Shweta and I know each other for more than six years and we are very real and blunt to each other. We don’t filter our words before talking because we are friends. Aur do chaar baton se rishta kharab nahi ho jata (Tiffs like this do not ruin a relationship). Whatever happened there was according to the show as she was captain of my rival team,” he said.

Also see: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh Ali Khan’s first photos go viral, fans are reminded of ‘lil Bebo’

Vishal revealed that things were ‘normal’ once the cameras stopped rolling. “I had no problems with Momma (Shweta Tiwari) and D (Divyanka Tripathi). They both are amazing and they know what personal and professional fight is. So just like me, they too forgot everything,” he added.

During Sunday’s episode, Shweta lashed out at Vishal for his taunts and said that she did not choose him in her team for a reason. She reminded him that he was the first one to abort a stunt on this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. She also suggested that he did not have a mind of his own.