Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat feels Shamita Shetty tearing her family's letter not right, asks 'Why did you do this'

Shamita Shetty broke down after she tore the letter she received from her family in order to save Raqesh Bapat from nomination on Bigg Boss OTT. Following her decision, Raqesh tried to console her and told her that it wasn't right for to have done this.

A new video, shared by Voot on their Instagram handle, revealed Raqesh and Shamita's conversation after she nominated herself this week. In the clip, Raqesh had his hands wrapped around a sobbing Shamita and tried to console her. "Mat kar aise (Don't do this). Why did you do this?" he asked, while Shamita calmed herself.

"Instinct, just went with what I felt was right," she responded. "That's not right, we have to be in this together. You can't just tear anything without asking me. It's not right, okay," Raqesh told her.

On Tuesday, a video of Shamita and Raqesh in the confession room was shared on Shamita's Instagram account. In the room, Shamita and Raqesh were asked to mutually decide which of the two contestants should be saved from nomination this week. The person who is saved would read a letter sent by their family.

As Raqesh contemplated, Shamita tore the letter and nominated herself. "Maine apne aap ko nominate kiya hai isliye maine chitti faad di hai (I have nominated myself so I tore my letter)," she informed the camera, as she broke down.

Shamita's sister Shilpa praised Shamita. She took to the comments section and wrote, "Sooooo proud my Tunki @shamitashetty_official," along with a bunch of raised hands emojis and a heart emoji.

Since the beginning of the spin-off reality show, Shamita's chemistry with her 'connection' Raqesh has been the talk of the town. The actors have shared a few intimate moments with Raqesh often seen hugging and kissing Shamita.

Bigg Boss OTT, a six-week digital prelude to the televised version of Bigg Boss, also features Divya Agarwal, Moose Jattana, Millind Gaba and Neha Bhasin as contestants. Zeeshan Khan was recently evicted.