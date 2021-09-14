Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty's mother gives Raqesh Bapat her approval, calls him 'sweet, a gentleman'

Actor Shilpa Shetty is proud of her sister Shamita Shetty, who is currently a Bigg Boss OTT contestant. Their mother Sunanda Shetty recently visited Shamita inside the Bigg Boss house to boost her morale and also informed that Shilpa misses her. Shamita also asked her mother about her 'connection' Raqesh Bapat and she called him ‘such a sweet man, he’s a gentleman'.

According to a leading daily, after Shamita told her mother that the other contestants call her bossy, she said, “Bossy from which angle, you have not come with golden horns on your head.” She continued, You came in as a simple girl just as other participants. People are intimidated and you are a normal simple girl in the house. You don't need to change yourself for others. I know who you are, let me tell you what the world thinks, you are, they think you are a queen as you are residing in their hearts. I know you don't deserve many things that are hurled at you. Ups and downs are a part of life."

Shamita Shetty asked her mother about Shilpa Shetty. Her mother replied, "Shilpa is good, everyone is ok. She misses you a lot and we all are proud of you. She gets her daily updates from me when she is busy with her life. Just be happy and be who you are. Your instincts are so good. We missed a lot and I am not crying. You have to be stronger. I've seen you as a simple girl in the house, there was no airs about you... I am strong, you are strong and we have three strong women in our house."

Shamita has been receiving support from Shilpa from outside the Bigg Boss house. Earlier, Shilpa had shared a video message for Shamita on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Also Read | Fans notice Shamita Shetty twinned with Shilpa Shetty, Samisha in pink outfits despite being inside Bigg Boss house

Last month, Shilpa had said that she is 'proud' of Shamita after she saved Raqesh in an episode of Bigg Boss OTT. During a nomination process, Shamita tore a letter from her family.

The clip of the same was shared on her Instagram account with the caption, "'Her soul is fierce Her heart is brave Her mind is strong' -r.h.Sin. We're so proud of you. Stay strong girl." Taking to the comments section, Shilpa had said, "Sooooo proud my Tunki @shamitashetty_official."