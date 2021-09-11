Fans notice Shamita Shetty twinned with Shilpa Shetty, Samisha in pink outfits despite being inside Bigg Boss house

Shilpa Shetty and her daughter Samisha unwittingly ‘twinned’ with her sister, Shamita Shetty, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. While Shilpa and Samisha celebrated the festival at their home in Mumbai, Shamita was inside the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Shilpa shared pictures of herself and her kids--son Viaan and daughter Samisha-- as they brought the Ganpati idol home. Shilpa wore a bright pink polka dot suit and Samisha wore a similar dress, stitched from the same fabric.

Later, Shamita's pictures and videos from inside the Bigg Boss house also showed her in a bright pink saree with a sleeveless blouse. She, along with other Bigg Boss contestants, performed the pooja together.

Shilpa and Shamita's fans noticed their matching outfits and shared picture collages of them on Instagram. Shilpa reposted one of the edits on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Wherever we may be, we will always complete each other, My Tunki." Shilpa added the ‘Twinning and Winning’ hashtag with her post.

Shilpa has been supporting Shamita on Bigg Boss from the outside. She once shared a video message for her sister on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, which made Shamita emotional.

In her message, Shilpa talked about how she, too, was a part of Big Brother UK. "Big Brother ya Bigg Boss tapak hi jaate hain humari zindagi mein. Pata nahi kya rishta hai. But tum jaanti ho ki waqt padne par hum khud hi ek doorse ke bhai behen ban hi jaate hain. Toh mere bhai, apna khayal rakhna, strong rehna. Kyuki agar tum strong ho toh main strong hu, mummy strong hain (Big Brother and Bigg Boss just fall into our lives. Don't know what this relationship is. But you know how we play a brother's role in each others' lives when the need arises. So my brother, take care yourself. Because if you are strong then I am strong and our mother is strong). Mummy is good, we are all missing you. Sending you lots of love and aise hi khelte rehna," she had said.

Also read: Shamita Shetty gets emotional at Shilpa Shetty's video message: 'Big Brother or Bigg Boss just fall into our lives'

On launch day, Shamita had also told host Karan Johar about her apprehensions of joining the show. Shilpa's husband, businessman Raj Kundra is currently in police custody. He was arrested in July for his alleged involvement in a pornography racket.

"But then so much happened that I definitely thought that maybe this is not the right time to go inside the Bigg Boss house but I had already committed to the show and once I make a commitment, nothing can stop me from honouring it,” Shamita had said.