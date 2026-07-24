Bigg Boss rivalry reignites in Lock Upp as Hina Khan criticises Shilpa Shinde's ‘provoking’ behaviour. Watch

In 2017, Bigg Boss gave television one of its biggest rivalries: Shilpa Shinde vs Hina Khan. Their clashes inside the Bigg Boss house frequently made headlines. Now, nearly nine years later, Lock Upp is set to reignite that rivalry. While Shilpa is a contestant on the show, Hina will appear as a guest on the upcoming Judgement Day episode, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the two come face to face once again.

Hina Khan vs Shilpa Shinde in Lock Upp

Lock Upp's judgement day to have Shilpa Shinde's face-off with Hina Khan.

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The promo of the upcoming episode of Lock Upp shows Hina Khan and Uorfi Javed entering the house as Janta Ki Awaaz. The duo is seen questioning the unsafe inmates, including Harshad Chopda, Shilpa Shinde, Varun Yadav aka Laila, Pamala Serena and Sufi Motiwala. When Uorfi asks who they think is the most dangerous inmate, most of them answer, "Shilpa Shinde."

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{{^usCountry}} Harshad adds, "Aise aise remarks maarengi ki insaan provoke hi hojaaye (She makes such remarks that anyone would end up getting provoked)." Reacting to this, Hina says, "That's Shilpa Shinde, ladies and gentlemen." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harshad adds, "Aise aise remarks maarengi ki insaan provoke hi hojaaye (She makes such remarks that anyone would end up getting provoked)." Reacting to this, Hina says, "That's Shilpa Shinde, ladies and gentlemen." {{/usCountry}}

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When Shilpa asks whether everyone is scared of her, Hina replies, "You guys need training on whom to be afraid of and whom not to fear in life." She then warns the contestants, "Aap sab seedhe bankar kisi aur ko par chadha rahe hain. Voh agar king hain to aap kingmakers (All of you are acting innocent while putting someone else on a pedestal. If he is the king, then you are the kingmakers). Don't serve everything on a platter."

Meanwhile, Apoorva Mukhija, who recently entered the show as an informant, is seen rooting for a confrontation between Hina and Shilpa.

About Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde's rivalry

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The two actors frequently clashed throughout Bigg Boss 11 (2017), engaging in heated arguments over household duties, gameplay, personal remarks and leadership inside the house. The rivalry continued until the finale, where Shilpa emerged as the winner while Hina finished as the runner-up.

Recently, their rivalry resurfaced after Shilpa claimed that she had filed a false sexual harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli. Hina criticised her on social media and demanded strict action against her.

About Lock Upp

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the reality show features Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra, Harshad Chopda, Akanksha Chamola, Pamala Serena and several others. Lock Upp streams on Netflix every Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm. The winner will take home a cash prize of ₹1 crore.