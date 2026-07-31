Cricketer Shubman Gill’s sister Shahneel enters Karan Johar’s The Traitors 2 with a killer introduction. Watch video

Season 2 of Traitors is all set to begin, and all the contestants of the season were introduced on July 30 during a grand launch. Shahneel Gill, a familiar face to cricket fans and often seen supporting her brother, Shubman Gill, is now set to carve out an identity of her own as she takes on the challenge of reality TV in The Traitors Season 2. This is the second time this year that a cricketer's family member has entered a reality show. A few months ago, Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shresta Iyer, appeared on Season 2 of Lock Upp on Netflix.

Shahneel Gill grabs attention with her introduction

After Shreyas Iyer's sister, now Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel enters reality show world and will be seen in The Traitors season 2.

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A video from the launch of The Traitors 2 on Thursday has gone viral, featuring her bold introduction: “My name is Gill, and I know how to kill.” This sentence grabbed the audience's attention straight away, with many cricket fans happy to see a new facet of Shubman Gill's sister.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite having largely remained out of the limelight, barring the support she gives to her brother in his games, this is the first time she is making such a big appearance. But, she is quite active on her Instagram and could be considered as a content creator too. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite having largely remained out of the limelight, barring the support she gives to her brother in his games, this is the first time she is making such a big appearance. But, she is quite active on her Instagram and could be considered as a content creator too. {{/usCountry}}

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The Traitors 2 promises more drama

Prime Video has announced that The Traitors Season 2 will premiere globally on August 13. Hosted once again by Karan Johar, the reality series is the Indian adaptation of the internationally popular format by All3Media International and is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment.

This season promises even more twists, betrayals and psychological gameplay as 21 celebrity contestants compete for the winning title and prize money. New episodes will be released every Thursday after the premiere.

A star-studded contestant lineup

Shahneel will be sharing the palace with several well-known faces, including Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza, Parul Gulati, celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, veteran actor Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha and Tanya Puri.

The first batch of contestants also features Abhishek Malhan, Shalini Passi, Kullu, Shweta Tiwari, Rida Tharana, Ansh Chopra, Ikka, Prish, Soundous Moufakir, Karan Singh Magic and Saahil Salathia.

A mystery twist this season?

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The new season may have more surprises than expected. Hindustan Times exclusively learnt that Karan Johar could be joined by a mysterious new partner inside the palace. While the makers have kept the details under wraps, the person is expected to play an important role in the game, adding another layer of suspense to the competition.