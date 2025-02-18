Dabba Cartel trailer: Shabana Azmi and Jyotika find themselves in a dangerous recipe of Narcos Thane. Watch

Netflix on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of Dabba Cartel, directed by Hitesh Bhatiaand written by Vishnu Menon and Bhavna Kher. The over two-minute and thirty-second trailer showed a gripping look into the lives of five middle-class women. Their reluctant dabba business takes an unexpected turn, thrusting them into the heart of a high-stakes drug cartel. (Also Read | Dabba Cartel teaser) Dabba Cartel trailer: Shabana Azmi and Jyotika in a still from the web series.

Dabba Cartel trailer

As the plot thickens, the women and their husbands find themselves entangled in something far more sinister, the murky world of Viva Life Pharmaceuticals. What started as a simple lunchbox service soon spirals into a perilous game of crime, deception and survival. As the double lives of the members of the Viva Life company unravel, one question remains: how far will they go to protect themselves and their families?

Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, Jyotika shine in trailer

The web series stars Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat. The series unfolds in the bustling suburbs of Thane, where ambition meets danger at every turn.

About Dabba Cartel

The trailer gives a peek into this web of greed, betrayal, and unexpected alliances. Produced by Excel Entertainment, Dabba Cartel is created by Shibani Dandekar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapur, and Akanksha Seda. Dabba Cartel premieres on February 28, only on Netflix.

In a statement, Shibani said, “With Dabba Cartel, we wanted to explore the extraordinary journey of ordinary household women and how resilience, ambition, and survival instincts can push them into unimaginable circumstances."

"This is a story of friendship, betrayal, and power, set against the backdrop of a world they never imagined being a part of. We can’t wait for audiences to experience the thrill and heart of this series that we at Excel Entertainment have created with Netflix,” concluded her statement.