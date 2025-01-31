Dabba Cartel teaser: Shabana Azmi, Jyothika cook and serve India's own Narcos Thane. Watch

Dabba Cartel teaser: The first teaser of a new crime drama has been dropped on YouTube by Netflix India. It's being touted as “Narcos: Thane,” the local Mumbai equivalent of popular Netflix drug scandal dramas Narcos and Narcos: Mexico. (Also Read: Netflix to release India vs Pakistan docu-series next month ahead of Champions Trophy. Check details here) Dabba Cartel stars Shabana Azmi with Jyothika and others.

What's in the teaser?

The teaser shows a group of entrepreneurial middle-class women of Thane, Mumbai's neighbouring town, running a dabba service. They cook food at home and deliver them to clients in tiffin boxes. However, everything is not what meets the eye. Under the guise of this dabba service, they're running a dabba cartel, that is delivering drugs to clients in tiffin boxes.

The women in this Dabba Cartel are played by Shabana Azmi, who seems to be the leader of the pack, along with Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, and Sai Tamhankar. Lillete Dubey, who has previously collaborated with Shabana in Aparna Sen's 2017 film Sonata, plays her voice of conscience here as she tells her character that she's tasted blood and hence can't go back to her regular, crime-free days.

It is a reluctant cartel – the lives of five middle-class women and their families are thrown into chaos when their low-key dabba service spirals into an unexpected venture — a high-stakes drug delivery operation. The women-led cartel is now thrust into peril, while the men — employees of a pharmaceutical company, called Viva Life, at the center of this syndicate — are being investigated for ties to an illegal pharmaceutical drug.

At the end of the teaser, we see Jyothika, who tells Shabana's character, “Toh ye hai tumhara Narcos Thane (So this is your Narcos Thane)," much to the latter's surprise. Will they escape the world of crime or plunge deeper into its dangerous grip?Among the male star cast, one can spot Gajraj Rao and Jisshu Sengupta in the trailer.

More about Dabba Cartel

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and directed by Hitesh Bhatia, it is created by Farhan's wife Shibani Dandekar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapur, and Akanksha Seda. Dabba Cartel will release on Netflix India on February 28.