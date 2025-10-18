‘Mere maathe pe mat likh’: Daboo Mallik delivers stern warning to son Amaal on Bigg Boss 19; Salman Khan schools him too

Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan scolded the show's contestant Amaal Mallik over his recent behaviour towards Farrhana Bhatt. Taking to Instagram, JioHotstar Reality shared a clip from the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Salman warned Amaal over his outburst. Amaal's father-music composer Daboo Mallik, also pleaded with his son, leaving him in tears. Salman Khan scolded Amaal Mallik on Bigg Boss 19, making him cry.

What led to Amaal's rude behaviour on show

On the show, earlier this week, during a heated captaincy task, Farrhana tore a letter sent by Neelam Giri’s parents. It was for her to secure a spot as a contender for captaincy. Farrhana's action made several contestants angry. However, Amaal expressed his anger bitterly by snatching food from Farrhana’s plate, even as she ate, throwing it away, and even breaking the plate. He also made a distasteful remark about her mother.

Salman Khan scolds Amaal Mallik

On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman told Amaal, “Rozi-roti oopar waale ne diya hai (God gave us food and livelihood). Who gave you the right to go and snatch the plate from her? Aap Farrhana ki maa par gaye, aapko kya lagta hai, aap justified ho? Aap sahi ho (You spoke against her mother, do you think you're justified)?"

Daboo Malik breaks down as he pleads with Amaal

At this, Amaal said he “got very triggered.” His father Daboo Malik, who joined Salman on stage, told Amaal, “Main baap hoon, aur main kehne aaya hoon ki tu lad-jhagad lekin apni zabaan ko under the belt mat jaane de beta. Mere maathe pe mat likh de ki tu iss tarah se behave kar raha hai (I'm your father, and I've come to say that fight, but don't let your words go under the belt. Don't let others blame me for your behaviour).” He was then seen wiping his tears. Amaal, too, broke down and apologised.

Earlier, after Amaal misbehaved with her on the show, Farrhana called him a “B-grade man”. He responded, “Tu aur teri maa B-grade. Tujhe aur teri maa ko koi C-grade movie mein bhi kaam nahi dega (You and your mother are B-grade. No one will give you or your mother work in C-grade movies).”