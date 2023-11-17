David Beckham on roasting Victoria Beckham for her working class comment in documentary: 'It was quite a funny moment'

David Beckham was recently in India, where he sat down with actor Sara Ali Khan for an interview at the Meta office in Mumbai. The former English footballer also spoke about his new Netflix docuseries Beckham, which was released in October. David grabbed headlines for roasting wife, fashion designer and former singer Victoria Beckham, in the documentary over her 'we’re very working class' comment. Now, David has spoken about 'that scene', calling it 'funny'. Also read: In Beckham, Victoria Beckham recalls dealing with rumours of David cheating on her in 2003

David Beckham on roasting Victoria

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham pose on the red carpet as they attend the premiere of Beckham in London on October 3, 2023. (AFP)

Speaking about his Netflix documentary, David Beckham said at the Meta event, as per a report by India Today, “I did a documentary with Victoria, where she talked about being working class (laughs), but the thing about that scene was that we were filming and Victoria never watched the stuff that I did and I didn’t watch what she did. So, I took my headphones on and I knew the stuff that she was going to say, but then I felt that ‘this is my moment’ and it was quite a funny moment.”

What Victoria actually said

In Beckham, the new Netflix docuseries chronicling the famous footballer’s life and career, David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, each tell their sides of their love story. But one particular interview with Victoria caused David to step in and set the facts straight.

In the series’ first episode, Victoria explained what initially drew her to David, saying, “I think also we both come from families that work really hard. Both of our parents work very hard, we’re very working class.”

David then popped his head in the door from the other room and told Victoria, “Be honest." She then replied, “I am being honest." David then asked her, “What car did your dad drive you to school in?” Though Victoria said 'it’s not a simple answer' and 'it depends,' David insisted, asking her again to answer his question. She then said, “Okay, in the ’80s my dad had a Rolls Royce.”

David and Victoria met at a football match in 1997 and soon became a hot topic in the UK media, which dubbed them Posh and Becks. They married in 1999 and share four children – Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

