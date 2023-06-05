Victoria Beckham shares adorable photos of family's weekend enjoyment

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a series of photos with her family while on a outing near London. In one of the pictures, Victoria is seen posing with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham while both are holding big glasses of drinks. Victoria Beckham and family(Instagram)

"The most beautiful week. I love you all so much," she captioned the series of photos and tagged her husband David Beckham, her sons and her daughter-in-law.

Victoria and David's have four children namely Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper(their daughter). Their eldest son Brooklyn is married to Nicola Peltz Beckham.

In the pictures shared on Saturday by Victoria, everyone except Romeo is seen in the group photo. Victoria also shared pictures from their dinner time in which David and their two sons are seen sitting in front of a campfire. She captioned the series of pictures as "Such a happy weekend x I love u".

David also shared a series of photos in Instagram story in which the family is seen collecting honey. In one of the photos David is seen posing with all their four children. He captioned the picture as “My little (not so little anymore) Beekeepers.”

In another picture posted by David, Victoria is seen protective clothing(against bees) without her gloves. David wrote over the photo "Hi heels, try to get a little bit of my sticky stuff".

In yet another Instagram story picture, Romeo is seen pouring himself a drink while Brooklyn watches. David captioned the photograph as “a little bit of a pouring competition going on between the brothers.”

David Beckham's Instagram story(Instagram)

Interestingly, Victoria and David named their first child as Brooklyn because she was in New York when she discovered that she was pregnant. Brooklyn is known for modeling and has also tried his hands in other professions and hobbies.