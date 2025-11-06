Delhi Crime makers Tanuj Chopra, Apoorva Bakshi defend 3-year wait for season 3: 'Good things take good time to make'

The new season of Netflix crime drama Delhi Crime will release later this month. It has taken over three years for the show to return after its critically acclaimed second season, which also took three years to make. In an era when shows are often criticised for their long turnaround times, makers of Delhi Crime have defended it, saying it ensures quality and makes sense for their narrative. Shefali Shah returns as Vartika Chaturvedi in Delhi Crime S3.

In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times ahead of the release of Delhi Crime S3, director and showrunner Tanuj Chopra and producer Apoorva Bakshi talk about what to expect in season 3.

‘Good things take time to make’

Delhi Crime season 2 released in August 2022, which means the new season will arrive 39 months after that. But Tanuj does not see that as an issue. He says, “Like a quality dal, it takes time to cook. A good meal always takes time.”

Apoorva echoes the sentiment, adding that with this show, it is essential to portray the lead character’s (played by Shefali Shah) journey and growth over time. “I think it’s important to acknowledge that good things take good time to make, specifically writing and then editing. With this franchise from S1 to S2 to S3, the ensemble has also gone through their own life journeys, which you will see in this season. This season is all about growth. For that to feel real and if she (Shefali’s character) has to grow, you excuse the time span,” she says.

Huma Qureshi (L) plays the antagonist in Delhi Crime S3.

On Huma Qureshi's villain

Season 3 features an antagonist who takes centre stage alongside the cops, a first for Delhi Crime. Huma Qureshi plays Meena, who runs a human trafficking ring in Haryana, and is someone whose plans Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali) and her team must foil. Talking about making the character powerful without glamourising it, Tanuj says, “If people are enticed by her, it’s a good thing. That means they are watching. Some of my favourite villains are enticing. There’s a difference between sensationalism and engagement. You have to push and get as much as you can, but then make some tasteful choices.”

Delhi Crime season 3 also stars Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisht, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Kelly Dorji. The popular show returns to Netflix on 13 November.